Newport Beach City Manager Update: New Public Dock, OASIS Volunteer Luncheon

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Newport Harbor’s newest and largest public dock is now open for recreational boaters.

On Friday, March 29 I had the pleasure of joining Newport Beach City Council members along with officials from the County of Orange, the Irvine Company and State Assembly to celebrate the Balboa Marina Public Pier grand opening.

The project is a partnership between the City, County and Irvine Company.

The new pier can accommodate up to 12 small vessels or several larger vessels. It is free for day use by the public for up to three hours. The pier greatly expands public access and recreational opportunities in a previously underserved area of the harbor.

The new pier was constructed and financed by the Irvine Company as part of an agreement with the California Coastal Commission that allows for expansion of an adjacent private marina. The City of Newport Beach will own, maintain and operate the pier. It is ADA compliant and includes the opportunity to use the “human lift” device already in use at Marina Park.

Part of the dock is located on tidelands property controlled by the County of Orange. The County Board of Supervisors granted the City long-term access in 2022 with a 45-year, no-cost lease.

Discussions of a public pier date back to 2011, when the Irvine Company initiated a new phase of its marina expansion project. A public-private partnership was formed, in which the City agreed to pay the entitlement costs and the Irvine Company agreed to construct the dock.

A 2013 study by the Commission identified this location as one of the harbor areas where a public pier was most needed. It was No. 2 after Central Avenue (where a new pier was built in 2016).

I encourage residents and visitors to use and enjoy this wonderful new addition to the harbor!

Newport Beach Students Invited to Apply for College Scholarships

The City is accepting scholarship applications from college-bound seniors and transfer students by Monday, May 6, at 5 p.m. to earn up to $700 for educational expenses.

The City’s Ackerman Scholarship Program was established to assist qualified students in obtaining a higher education. Funds for the program are provided through an endowment from the Ackerman Trust. Scholarships may be used for tuition, books, laboratory and/or academic fees.

This year there will be seven $700 scholarships awarded.

Students must meet both criteria A and B:

Be a child residing in Newport Beach OR be a child of a regular, full-time Newport Beach City employee. Graduate from a high school in 2024 and are accepted to attend an accredited two-year community college or four-year college or university OR are transferring from a two-year community college to an accredited four-year college or university in Fall 2024; AND have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better.

The criteria used for selection includes financial need, scholastic standing, school or community leadership, school and/or extracurricular activities, and career and life plans.

The deadline to apply is Monday, May 6 at 5 p.m. Apply at https://newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/human-resources/2023-scholarship-program.

City Aquatics Staff Recognized for Academic Excellence

Three senior lifeguards in the Recreation & Senior Services Department received student scholarships from the California Parks and Recreation Society this month.

Michael Leathers (CSU Fullerton), Lola Sinacori (CSU Long Beach) and Sydni White (CSU Long Beach) were recognized for their academic achievements and serving the recreational needs of Newport Beach for five or more years.

This summer you can find these shining stars taking a break from their studies and overseeing swim lessons at the Marian Bergeson Aquatics Center and Newport Harbor High School.

OASIS Volunteers Invited to Annual Recognition Luncheon April 17

The OASIS Senior Center will host its annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Wednesday, April 17 at noon.

If you have volunteered at OASIS within the past year, you are invited to attend and enjoy a delicious catered lunch. Please RSVP by April 11 by calling (949) 644-3244.

The lunch will be held at the OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave.

Teens 13-16 Invited to Apply for Summer Leadership Program

The City is offering a Teen Leader Program for teens ages 13-16. The program gives teens an opportunity to work side by side with City recreation staff in the two youth summer camps, three ACTIVE Kids after school programs and other special events.

Participants can earn service credits, get involved in the community, develop and enhance life and work skills and gain valuable job experience.

For more information or to apply, click here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services/youth-teen-programs.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week, the Be Well team:

Transported two people to crisis stabilization units for treatment.

Transported two people to the Be Well sobering station.

Transported five people to homeless services providers.

Collaborated with the outreach and engagement team to take a person to an emergency room for treatment.

Collaborated with the Costa Mesa Fire Department to transport a shelter guest to the emergency room for treatment.

The mobile crisis team is dispatched through the Newport Beach Police Department. To request service, dial 911 or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (949) 644-3717.

Homelessness Update

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Transported two people to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Completed eight new enrollments into services.

Continued to shelter people. Twenty-four people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.