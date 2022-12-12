Newport Beach City Manager Update: Operation Christmas, Sculpture Exhibition, Christmas Boat Parade

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

For the 17th year, the City of Newport Beach is partnering with Operation Christmas to collect toys, DVDs, sporting equipment and other gift donations from City facilities in support of our troops. If you haven’t done so already, please consider donating a gift to Operation Christmas at any public City facility around Newport Beach, now through Friday, December 23 at noon.

Newport Beach City staff and elected officials will deliver the donated gifts to Operation Christmas staff for distribution to families of military service members. As in past years, uniformed officers will arrive on December 23 with decorated military vehicles to collect the toys for distribution to families. The drive supports the families of active duty and reserve National Guard members and the U.S. Space Force.

Last year more than 2,000 gifts were donated by the public at Newport Beach drop boxes. Please consider making the 2022 holidays brighter for our troops and their families through a gift donation!

For more information on the campaign, visit the Operation Christmas web page at https://wp.yellowribbonamerica.org/annual-christmas-drive-2/.

Vote on Sculptures for Next Phase of Outdoor Exhibit

The City of Newport Beach Arts Commission invites residents to vote on the final selection of sculptures for Phase VIII of the rotating exhibition in Civic Center Park.

A public survey facilitated by Arts Orange County will be available online starting Saturday, December 10 through Wednesday, January 10. The top 10 selected sculptures, along with three alternates, will be recommended to City Council for installation.

The exhibition offers the temporary display of public art in a unique and naturalistic setting. Selected sculptures are featured for two years.

For the link to the online survey, please visit the Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park webpage under Cultural Arts at www.newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts.

Boat Parade Opening Night Celebration Dec. 14

Bring your family and friends to Marina Park on Wednesday, December 14 for a festive kick-off event to celebrate opening night of the 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

The evening will include an opening ceremony, bay front parade viewing and a holiday market in partnership with Creative Communal. The market will feature dozens of local makers serving up hand-crafted goods, food vendors, entertainment, photo ops and family-friendly activities.

The opening night event starts at 4 p.m. with fireworks at the Newport Pier at 6:15 p.m. and the world-famous boat parade sailing by Marina Park at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Visit www.christmasboatparade.com.

City Conducts Active Shooter Response Training

On Tuesday, December 6, the Newport Beach Police Department coordinated an active shooter response training exercise at the City’s Emergency Operations Center. The exercise simulated an active shooter incident at a Newport Beach high school. Participants were tasked with coordinating a comprehensive response and supporting the scene during various phases of a rapidly evolving incident.

Staff from all City departments as well as representatives from the Newport-Mesa School District and City of Costa Mesa participated. The exercise is an example of the City’s commitment to ensure staff are trained and prepared for a variety of emergencies and disasters, in coordination with our partner agencies.

Happy 7th Birthday to Marina Park!

As Marina Park celebrates the seven-year anniversary of its grand opening this week, the City’s Recreation and Senior Services Department reminds residents that the facility continues to provide and develop new and exciting programming on both land and sea.

It is our pleasure to serve the community with over 220 facility rentals annually and class and camp offerings throughout the year.

The City provides over 200 sailing classes and camps to the public as well as operating stand-up paddle board, kayak and boat rentals. Join us in 2023 to enrich your Newport Beach experience!

Click here for more on Marina Park recreation programs: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services/marina-park.

Trash, Recycling Collection to Stay on Regular Schedule for 2022 Holiday Season

Because Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on Sundays this year, there will be no changes or interruptions to trash and recycling collection services during these two holiday weeks.

All collection routes will be running on normal schedules, Monday through Friday. Please place your containers out for collection on your regular service day.

As a reminder, free tree pickup will begin after Christmas. Please place Christmas trees at the curbside on your collection day. If possible, please place them inside your green carts for collection. Be sure to remove all lights, tinsel, ornaments and stands. Large trees over 6 feet tall should be cut in half.

For more information, please visit http://crrwasteservices.com.

Help Avoid Package Theft With These Tips

Avoid becoming a victim of package theft this holiday season by considering the following tips from the Newport Beach Police Department:

Have packages sent to your office if possible or the home of a friend or family member who will be home for the delivery.

Use local pick-up options if available, such as in-store pick up, Amazon locker, etc.

Consider adding a doorbell camera near your front door.

Track your delivery online. Check your package’s deliver status for an estimated delivery time and try to be home when it arrives.

UPS and FedEx both offer customers the ability to customize the time and date of the delivery for a time when they will be home.

Call the Newport Beach Police Department if you see the following:

An individual taking packages from a doorstep.

Someone following a delivery truck and then going up to a porch after a delivery has been made.

NBPD non-emergency line: (949) 644-3717.

October Treasury Report Now Online

The October 2022 Treasury Report is available on the City’s website at: www.newportbeachca.gov/treasury.

As of October, the City’s investment portfolio totaled $342.2 million when measured at amortized cost. The current market value of the City’s portfolio of $327.7 million incorporates price fluctuations due to the changing interest rate environment that are typically irrelevant, since the City typically holds its securities to maturity and receives the full principal value at that time.

The City’s Liquidity Portfolio is sized to meet the City’s cash flow needs over the next 12 months. Approximately $47.9 million or 14 percent of the portfolio was invested in liquid investments available for day-to-day operating expenses and the costs associated with ongoing construction projects.

Permit Fee Waivers Extended for Construction of Accessory Dwelling Units

The City will continue an incentive program that waives some permit fees for the construction of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit (JADUs). On average, property owners save about $2,000 per unit.

At its November 29 meeting, the City Council voted to extend a temporary program that waives City plan check review fees, building construction permit review fees, and other City permit fees directly related to a project creating an accessory dwelling unit. To be eligible for a fee waiver, building permits for a new ADU or JADU must be secured prior to January 1, 2025.

The fee waiver complements other City programs intended to promote and facilitate ADU development to meet City housing goals.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and EMTs, and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week the Be Well team:

Collaborated with a Newport Beach Police Department School Resource Officer to assist a minor with suicidal ideations.

Transported a person to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter for intake.

Transported seven people to services, shelter intakes, and appointments.

Homelessness Update

The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups.

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Housed an older adult who experienced homelessness for six years. The Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter staff provided housing navigation services to locate his new apartment.

Continued to shelter people. Nineteen people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Assisted a family with minor children staying in a motel. The family members work and attend school in Newport Beach. The team referred the family to Project Hope Alliance for assistance.

Enrolled an older adult into a state assisted living program.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.