Newport Beach City Manager Update: Summer Reading Program, Cars and Coffee

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

I would like to thank and recognize our residents who participated in the City’s summer reading program, and our Library Services staff for delivering another stellar series. The summer 2022 numbers were very impressive:

Registration for the children’s summer reading program increased more than 15 percent from the previous year, with 1,249 children participating. The children’s program participation levels also increased significantly, with 9,052 books read (a 30 percent increase), 288,244 minutes logged (a 25 percent increase) and 1,465 book reviews submitted.

Nearly 150 participated in the teen summer reading program, with 263 book reviews submitted. The Library had 72 teen volunteers assist with the children’s program, providing 641 volunteer hours of service.

About 200 participated in the adult summer reading program, and 60 completed the program with at least 600 minutes of reading.

Congratulations to all the summer participants and thank you to our volunteers!

And as we move further into the school year, here are a few back-to-school resource suggestions for teachers, parents and students of all ages and reading levels:

Visit our databases page for a full list of all database resources, organized by categories such as Art & Literature, Lifelong Learning Tools, Magazines and Newspapers, and Student Resources.

The Databases for Kids web page focuses on specific databases helpful for elementary school-aged children.

Databases for Teens includes resources helpful for teen learners.

Educator and Student Services is a new resource through which teachers can request library visits, invite library staff to speak at school events, request resources for upcoming assignments, and find out how to obtain library cards for students.

For children ages 4-12, our Back-to-School BINGO Reading Challenge runs through September 24.

Accelerated Reading Level searching capability is now available in our online catalog.

College Prep Resources includes information on our upcoming workshops: Paying for College and College Essay Writing.

The pre-school reading program 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.

And our teen reading challenge, 100 Books Before Graduation.

As always, our friendly and capable Library Services staff is here to help! For general questions and information, visit the Central Library or one of our branches, or call (949) 717-3800.

Homeless Services Community Forum Series Kicks off Sept. 12 with City Net

The City is presenting a series of free, one-hour public forums featuring agencies that work closely with our staff to provide services for people experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach.

Monday, September 12 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., featuring City Net. Jessica Bruce, director of outreach and engagement, and Valerie Carter, supervisor of the Newport Beach team, will present an overview of City Net’s services, outreach strategies, and role in housing and sheltering people experiencing homelessness.

Other forums will be October 19 and November 16. If you would like more information on the community forums or the City’s efforts to reduce homelessness, please contact Homeless Coordinator Natalie Basmaciyan at (949) 718-1991.

Movies in the Park

Join us for the next Movie in the Park event, featuring the animated film “Encanto,” at Mariners Park, 2100 Mariners Dr., on Friday, Sept. 16. Festivities will kick off just before sundown, which is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Friends of OASIS to Host Cars & Coffee Event

The Friends of OASIS nonprofit group will host its annual Cars & Coffee on September 17 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave.

More than 40 vehicles will be on display. Free coffee and donuts will be available. Bring the whole family for this fun outdoor event!

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and EMTs, and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week the Be Well team:

Reunified four people with their families.

Transported two people to a crisis stabilization unit for treatment.

Transported 11 people to services, shelter intakes, and appointments.

Homelessness Update

The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups.

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Continue to shelter people. Twenty people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Filed a report with Adult Protective Services regarding an older adult living in a vehicle.

Transported two people to the Yale Navigation Center for intakes and one person to a pharmacy to obtain medication.

Documented disabling conditions for eight people to obtain appropriate services.

Referred a transitional-aged youth to Stand Up for Kids for services.

Enrolled five clients into services, including a family with minor children.

Submitted housing applications for three clients.

Provided gas money for a client with multiple job interviews thanks to Good Giving donations.

To donate to those experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach, please visit our Good Giving Program web page at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.