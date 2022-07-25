Newport Beach City Manager Update: Virtual Permit Portal, OASIS Fitness Center

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and there is no better way to celebrate than by enjoying one or more of your Newport Beach parks, beaches and recreational facilities.

With 65 parks throughout the City, there are plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors by visiting one of our parks. Click here for a comprehensive directory of all City parks and recreational facilities: https://nbgis.newportbeachca.gov/gispub/Dashboards/RecreationFacilitiesDash.htm.

Did you know you can rent a kayak or stand-up paddle board at Marina Park, or take boating and sailing classes? Visit the Marina Park boating office to rent equipment at https://newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services/marina-park/marina-park-sail-kayak-sup or call 949-270-8160.

It’s a great time to take a relaxing hike or bike ride along a City trail. Visit the Arroyo trail for a short half-mile walk (one-way), or the more challenging 3.41 mile Buck Gully trail. Visit this page for a directory of all City walking and biking trails: https://newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services/bike-walking-trails.

Browse through the Newport Navigator to find a new activity: http://trendmag2.trendoffset.com/publication/?i=746532&pre=1.

The City offers more than 400 camps and classes, with activities for every age group. And for older adults, the OASIS Senior Center offers a wide variety of programs and activities: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services/senior-services-oasis-senior-center.

Thank you to our residents for your continued support of the City’s recreational programs (a record 4,133 participants joined the first six weeks of 2022 summer camps) and to the Recreation and Senior Services staff for your dedicated service to our community.

City Launches New Virtual Permit Portal

The City has launched a new online platform called Newport Beach City Virtual Connect, or CiViC, to provide the public with an easy and convenient portal to acquire, pay, check project status, and schedule inspections for basic (over-the-counter) permits.

The system replaces a 30-year old permitting application with the intent to set the stage for the future of online services. Permits currently available on the online include residential mechanical, plumbing, re-roof, windows/door change out and electrical permits that do not require plans.

Other services enable residents and contractors to apply for planning entitlement applications, residential building reports and recreation special event permits. The next phase of the CiViC platform implementation will facilitate full electronic building plan review eliminating the need to submit paper plans at the Permit Center. We are excited about the future services and ease of use the platform will provide to our community. The CiViC site can be accessed at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/civic.

CR&R Now Billing for Additional Trash, Recycling Carts

Beginning in mid-July, some Newport Beach residents began receiving the first quarterly bill from CR&R, the City’s waste contractor, for additional trash and recycling carts above those allocated under the expanded recycling program.

The expended recycling program was implemented in January to help meet state mandates related to the recycling of organic waste. As part of the expanded program, residential households are allocated a set amount of solid waste collection in a combination of black trash carts, blue recycling carts, and green organics carts at no charge.

As of July 1, additional fees are being charged for extra carts, at the rate of $6.09 a month for black trash carts, $3.41 a month for blue recycling carts, and $4.11 a month for a green organics recycling cart. The first quarterly bills were mailed July 11.

If you would like to return extra carts, or request extra carts, please contact CR&R Customer Service at 949-667-4158 or email at [email protected] You can manage all your waste and recycling services through an online account at https://oss.crrinc.com.

Tickets on Sale for Country Rock Band at July 29 OASIS Concert

The OASIS Senior Center will be holding an outdoor “Concert In The Courtyard” on Friday, July 29 at 5:30 p.m. SugarLips, a local country rock band, will be performing. Bring your own picnic lunch and low-slung beach chair. Tickets are $10 each.

To purchase tickets, call (949) 644-3244 or visit the OASIS administration office. For future OASIS events, please visit our website at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services/senior-services-oasis-senior-center.

Afterschool Programming Registration Opens July 28 at 8 a.m.

The new school year is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about afterschool activities. The City staff-run program, Active Kids, offers afterschool programming at three locations; Community Youth Center, Mariners Vincent Jorgenson Community Room and Newport Elementary School.

Due to its popularity, registration opens earlier than other fall classes; Thursday, July 28 at 8 a.m. Space is limited and historically, this program fills up within minutes on the first day of registration. To assist and prepare for this highly anticipated morning, be sure to visit our page on registration tips and wait listing: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/64462/637908230951030000.

Registration for all other Fall programs will open on Thursday, August 11. Click here for more information on Recreation & Senior Services programs: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services.

Annual Memberships Available to 50+ at OASIS Fitness Center

The OASIS Senior Center features a state-of-the-art fitness center designed to meet the health and wellness needs of older adults.

The fitness center is open seven days a week and offers a full line of strength and cardiovascular machines, free weights, resistance bands, and yoga mats.

Annual membership is available to individuals 50 years and older at the rates of $137 for Newport Beach residents and $192 for non-residents. Membership sign-up and orientation is by appointment only and can be made by calling (949) 718-1818. For more information please visit the Fitness Center Website: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services/senior-services-oasis-senior-center/fitness-center.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and EMTs, and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week the Be Well team:

Transported one person to the Be Well sobering station for treatment.

Transported three people to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Transported one person to an emergency room for treatment.

Transported 10 people to services, shelter intakes, and appointments.

Homelessness Update

The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies and nonprofit groups.

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Enrolled a woman fleeing domestic violence into a transitional home, which provides counseling and mental health services.

Completed assessments with three people experiencing homelessness to determine disabling conditions.

Enrolled a couple into services and completed a housing assessment.

Continue to shelter people. Eighteen people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

To donate to those experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach, please visit our Good Giving Program web page at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.