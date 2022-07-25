Parentis Foundation Pickleball Classic in Newport Beach Raises $40K for Literacy Program

Share this:

Parentis Foundation, the non-profit affiliate of Parentis Health, held its inaugural Pickleball Tournament on July 16, 2022 at the Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach.

Over 120 champions of Parentis Foundation and pickleball enthusiasts came together both as spectators and players and helped raise $40,000 through the tournament’s entry fees, sponsorships, a raffle and donations. The fund will be put toward the foundation’s intergenerational literacy program, where older adults ranging in age from 50 to 92 mentor and tutor students at risk of not reading at their grade levels.

The literacy program, launched in 2017, has provided more than 20,000 one-to-one tutor sessions to over 800 students.

Sponsors included Parentis Health as presenting sponsor and Champions of The Courts sponsor StrikeWorks Solutions.

“Janice Frechette-Artinger and team hosted an amazing pickleball tournament to benefit the Parentis Foundation and their goal of bringing literacy to children around Orange County. StrikeWorks Solutions (a Managed IT Provider) was happy to participate and support the foundation and their cause and we all had a fantastic time learning a new sport. We cannot wait until next year! Cheers to all the volunteers and Parentis Foundation for hosting this great event,” said Victor Villanueva, managing director of StrikeWorks Solutions.

Parentis Foundation is the exclusive Orange County program partner of AARP Foundation Experience Corps and operates this impactful program in five Boys & Girls Clubs and four elementary schools throughout Orange County.

“By providing children with the guidance to grow and improve their literacy skills, our volunteers open the doors to a limitless future,” said Frechette-Artinger, executive director of Parentis Foundation.

For more information on Parentis Foundation or to volunteer, visit https://parentisfoundation.org.

To learn more about Parentis Health and StrikeWorks, visit www.parentishealth.com and www.strikeworks.com.

NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was there to capture the action: