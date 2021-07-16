Newport Beach City Manager Week in Review for July 16, 2021

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Orange County is posting the strongest COVID-19 vaccination rates among our surrounding counties. As of July 14, 72 percent of Orange County residents aged 65 and older, and 73.2 percent of those aged 50-64, have been vaccinated. But there is much room for improvement. The vaccination rate drops considerably for the 18-49 age group at 54.5 percent and 38% for those 12-17 years old.

If you or someone you know has not yet been vaccinated, the Newport Beach Fire Department is hosting a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both clinics will be at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive. Newport Beach fire and lifeguard personnel will be administering the vaccinations.

The NBFD has all three COVID vaccines available:

Pfizer vaccine, for anyone 12 years of age and older, which requires two doses 21 days apart. Anyone under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine needs to have a parent or guardian present.

Moderna vaccine, for anyone 18 years and older, which requires two doses 28 days apart.

Johnson and Johnson vaccine, for anyone 18 and older, which requires only one dose.

You can make an appointment in advance at 949-644-3355 or walk in on the day of the clinic.

COVID-19 Cases in Newport Beach

As of July 14, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Newport Beach was 4,022 and the total cases in Orange County was 257,826. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients countywide as of July 14 was 250,407. These figures are provided to Orange County by the California Department of Public Health.

CONCERTS ON THE GREEN

The Newport Beach City Arts Commission kicks off its annual Concerts on the Green summer series on Sunday, July 25. Bring your low-slung beach chairs and blankets and enjoy an evening in a fun atmosphere. Pack a picnic dinner or purchase from on-site gourmet food trucks. No alcohol is permitted.

All concerts are held on the Newport Beach Civic Center Green, 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach. Admission and parking are free, on a first come, first served basis.

This year’s line-up includes:

The Sully Band – July 25, 2021, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

The Sully Band is a rhythm and blues band playing covers and originals with their unique ten-piece sound. They were recently named the 2020 San Diego Music Awards’ “Best Live Performer.” Select band members have garnered Grammy and Tony Awards nominations and have performed and recorded with industry notables such as Eric Clapton, Lionel Ritchie, Michael Jackson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon, and others.

DSB – August 22, 2021, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

DSB (Don’t Stop Believin’) has been highly revered as the world’s greatest tribute to Journey. They have captured the signature sound of renowned vocalist Steve Perry and Journey in their prime. Complete with a band of world-class musicians, DSB remains true to Journey’s musical legacy and delivers a nostalgic concert experience.

SANTANAWAYS – September 26, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

SantanaWays is an electrifying Latin and blues rock band that has inspired audiences in Southern California since its formation in 2012. SantanaWays pays homage to the music of Santana in the purest manner by bringing out the heart and soul of the music.

Big Canyon Restoration Project Dedication

On Tuesday, July 13, Councilmembers Diane Dixon and Noah Blom joined other dignitaries to unveil a commemorative plaque for the restoration of 17 acres within the Big Canyon Nature Park.

The Phase 2 of the Big Canyon restoration project began construction in fall 2020 with construction just completed this year in May. The Phase 2 project design and permitting was led by Newport Bay Conservancy with assistance from the City. The Phase 1 restoration became a Capital Improvement project in 2014 with improvement and new plantings completed in FY 2017/18. Approximately 17 acres in Phases 1 and 2 have been replanted with native plants.

Both projects are in active maintenance with Phase 1 landscaping expected to be fully restored by 2023 and Phase 2 fully restored by 2026.

Homelessness Update

A couple experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach was placed in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter while awaiting a housing voucher from the County of Orange.

Three people experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach were enrolled into services provided under contract by City Net. One of them entered the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter after receiving a negative COVID-19 test result.

City Net staff assisted a client with an apartment complex tour, and case managers completed the paperwork to secure the preferred unit. The client is sheltering in a motel until e unit becomes available.

The Homeless Liaison Officer transported a man to the new Be Well OC campus in Orange for treatment. Be Well OC provides coordinated mental health treatment, including the first adolescent crisis stabilization center in Orange County.

The City’s Homeless Liaison Officer and City Net staff provided a follow-up visit with an honorably discharged Army veteran who is now housed in Potter’s Lane, a Midway City facility for veterans. The man experienced homelessness in Newport Beach for more than four years after leaving the military. The effort to place him in a permanent home involved more than a year of coordinated activities, preparation and assistance from the City. Potter’s Lane is operated by American Family Housing, which provides on-site services such as Veterans Administration benefits and medical care through the Illumination Foundation. The City of Newport Beach may place qualified people into Potter’s Lane housing through the County’s system of care.

Staff continues to provide food gift cards, support, and case management to several people sheltering in motels while they await placement into permanent, supportive housing.

For a comprehensive look at the City’s ongoing efforts to address homelessness, please visit our web site at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness.