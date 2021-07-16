Arbonne and Marine Mammal Center Clean CdM Beach for Global Day of Caring

Share this:

Arbonne celebrated Global Day of Caring on July 14 by closing its Irvine headquarters and hosting multiple plastic clean-up events for its employees and executives.

One of those took place at Corona del Mar State Beach from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Arbonne employees and executives – including CEO Tyler Whitehead, Director of Corporate Responsibility & Social Impact Andrea Chase and Chief People Officer & Corporate Social Responsibility Fabienne Smolinski – took part in the cleanup.

Also participating in the CdM State Beach cleanup were members of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center of Laguna Beach.

This past January, Arbonne marked the one-year anniversary of B-Corp Certification, reaffirming its mission to put people and the planet first, while leading change in the wellness industry.

To further this commitment, Arbonne has set its sights on reducing its plastic packaging footprint 50 percent by 2025, starting with the new True Smooth Haircare Collection. As opposed to traditional haircare products that use mainly single-use plastic, True Smooth is packaged with cutting-edge recyclable pumps. This comes on the tail of recovering over 300,000 units of packaging through the ArbonneCycle program since B-Corp Certification.

Newport Beach Indy photographer Jim Collins was there at the CdM Beach cleanup and captured a few photos of the groups at work.