Newport Beach Council Member Will O’Neill Elected Chair of San Joaquin Hills Transportation Corridor Agency

At its January meeting, the Transportation Corridor Agencies’ (TCA) two Boards of Directors selected Chairs and Vice Chairs to lead the Agencies in continuing the pursuit of enhanced mobility in Orange County and practice of strong fiscal management.

The San Joaquin Hills Transportation Corridor Agency (SJHTCA) unanimously elected Newport Beach Council Member Will O’Neill to serve as Chair and Laguna Hills Council Member Janine Heft to serve as Vice Chair.

O’Neill joined the SJHTCA Board of Directors in 2019. He was elected to the Newport Beach City Council in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, when he was chosen by his peers on the City Council to serve as Mayor of Newport Beach.

“I am grateful to my colleagues and honored to serve as Chair,” said O’Neill in a press release from the TCA. “I look forward to working with our Boards to reduce the Agencies’ debt, serve our riders and continue to provide transportation solutions for our region.”

In his remarks, Chair O’Neill also offered to visit the SJHTCA member cities to update each city council on the success the Board has made in managing the Agency’s debt.

The Foothill/Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency (F/ETCA) unanimously elected Yorba Linda Council Member Peggy Huang to another term as Chair for 2022. Dana Point Mayor Joe Muller was also re-elected as Vice Chair.

TCA’s Chairs and Vice Chairs serve one-year terms and are permitted to serve multiple terms if elected by their peers.

“The continued strong leadership and policy oversight of the Agencies is critical to our future success,” said CEO Samuel Johnson. “Congratulations to the elected leadership for the clear recognition from their peers for their leadership qualities and commitment to moving TCA forward.”

For more information on TCA board members and priority projects, visit www.thetollroads.com.

The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) are two joint powers authorities formed by the California Legislature in 1986 to plan, finance, construct and operate Orange County’s public toll road system comprised of the 73, 133, 241 and 261 Toll Roads.