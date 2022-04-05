Newport Beach Country Club Hosts Big Brothers Big Sisters Charity Golf Tournament

Share this:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire, Roger Dunn Golf Shops, The Crean Family Foundation along with the help of the Sterling BMW hosted the 45th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Golf Tournament.

The annual tournament raised more than $347,000 that benefits local Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County mentorship programs, matching deserving children with caring adult mentors.

In total, 128 golfers participated at the beautiful Newport Beach Country Club on Monday, March 21. Participants enjoyed a day on the course, complete with shopping experiences with TravisMathew, GFore & YETI swag, and multiple on-course games and prizes. It’s took place:

“Our 45th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County Golf Tournament was a huge success, raising a record amount of funds,” said Sloane Keane, CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire. “Chaired by long term supporters Todd Pickup and Ben McAllister, the outpouring of funding and support reflected the passion our Orange County community has for mentoring and is a testament to our commitment to transform the lives of thousands of at-risk youth because mentorship matters.”

Visit https://www.ocbigs.org for more information.