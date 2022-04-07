Hoag Names Director for New Bariatric Weight Loss Program

Share this:

Obesity is associated with virtually all leading causes of death: diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some cancers. It is also associated with mental health issues and reduced quality of life.

In Orange County, more than 20 percent of adults are obese, a serious community health problem that Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian is addressing by naming bariatric surgery specialist Adrian Dobrowolsky, M.D., as the director of Hoag’s new Bariatric Weight Loss Program.

With Dr. Dobrowolsky as surgical director, patients will benefit from the expertise he has developed performing hundreds of minimally invasive bariatric surgeries throughout his career, including during his fellowship at Keck Medicine of USC.

Dr. Dobrowolsky is trained in both laparoscopic and robotic surgery, ensuring the safest and highest clinical outcomes in accordance with the American College of Surgeons. In addition to surgical outcomes, Dr. Dobrowolsky is equally focused on taking a whole-person approach to weight loss, incorporating surgery only when – and if – it fits within a patient’s physical, mental and emotional care.

“Dr. Dobrowolsky’s work with patients suffering from obesity and its health-related issues is impressive,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag. “He has built a practice of tailoring his surgical approach to achieve optimal weight loss. This, in turn, leads to substantial improvement in obesity-related medical issues and overall patient satisfaction.”

“I was drawn to Hoag for its intrinsic understanding that bariatric surgery is part of a larger, team-based approach,” Dr. Dobrowolsky said. “The Bariatric Weight Loss Program includes a team of dedicated specialists, from dieticians to psychologists, to ensure each patient has the optimal support to embrace their new lifestyle.”

Bariatric surgery is the term used for gastric sleeve and other weight-loss surgeries, which work by changing the body’s digestive system to reduce calories that a person can eat.

Undergoing bariatric surgery is a serious decision and having a surgeon as skilled and collaborative as Dr. Dobrowolsky is critical for patients’ success.

Dr. Dobrowolsky works in collaboration with endocrinologist David Ahn, M.D., the Dr. Kris V. Iyer Endowed Chair in Diabetes Care and program director at the Mary & Dick Allen Diabetes Center, who will oversee the medical-management aspects of the patient’s weight loss journey.

The Bariatric Weight Loss Program is currently in its developmental phase, with several growth initiatives being implemented over the coming year. The medical weight management program will be added later this year to create a comprehensive program addressing both the surgical and non-surgical aspects of bariatric care.

“This isn’t a New Year’s resolution that is thought up and acted upon the next day. This is a lifelong process,” Dr. Dobrowolsky said. “We will be part of our patients’ success five years down the line and beyond.”

Dr. Dobrowolsky believes the program is poised to provide patients improved physical and mental health and a new lease on life.

“This is a well-thought-out journey for patients’ weight loss,” he said. “I am excited and proud to help Hoag shape this program and give people the opportunity to regain their quality of life.”

For more information on the Bariatric Weight Loss Program, visit www.hoag.org/weightloss.