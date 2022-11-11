Newport Beach Film Festival Announces 2022 Award Winners

Share this:

The Newport Beach Film Festival has announced its 2022 Awards, including Audience Awards and Jury Awards.

The 23rd edition of the festival was held October 13-20, 2022, showcasing over 350 films from around the world. During its eight-day run, the festival hosted red carpet premieres, nightly special events, live music performances and compelling conversations with filmmakers.

The opening night celebration featured a red carpet arrival, the premiere of “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” and a gala after party at Fashion Island.

Highlights of the festival included the 2022 Festival Honors program celebrating the NBFF Honorees and Variety’s “10 Actors to Watch” as well as the festival’s selection of International Spotlights, Centerpiece screenings, Special Programs, and curated shorts programs. The films competed for Audience, Jury, and Festival Awards.

AUDIENCE AWARDS

Best Narrative Feature (US): “Four Samosas”

Best Narrative Feature (International): “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Documentary Feature: “The Ghost of Richard Harris”

Best Documentary Feature (Action Sports): “Facing Monsters”

Best Documentary Feature (Local OC): “The Baja Bug Movie”

Best Documentary Feature (Environmental): “Patrick and the Whale”

Best Documentary Feature (Art, Architecture + Design): “Greenhouse by Joost”

Best Documentary Short (US): “Just Hold On”

Best Narrative Short (International): “Warts & All”

Best Animation Short: “Andy: A Dog’s Tale”

Best Documentary Short (Environmental): “Aonghas – A Wish for the Waves / Aonghas – Miannna Mara”

Best Documentary Short (Local OC): “Con Su Pluma en Su Mano: The Ballad of Gustavo Arellano”

Best Documentary Short (Art, Architecture + Design): “Gus Alva | Paradigm+++Mas”

JURY AWARDS

Feature Narratives

Best Film – “The Quiet Girl”

Best Director – Shal Ngo, “The Park”

Best Screenplay – Anna Baumgarten, “Disfluency”

Best Cinematography – Andrew Jeric, “Supercell”

Best Actress – Libe Barer, “Disfluency”

Best Actor – Jance Enslin, “The Mental State”

Best Feature Documentary – “Lovely Jackson”

Short Films

Animated Short – “Andy: A Dog’s Tale”

\Narrative Short – “Brownsville Bred”

\Documentary Short – “Lalito 10”

Festival Awards

Outstanding Achievement Feature Film – “The Lost King”

Outstanding Achievement Cinematography – “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Outstanding Achievement in Editing – Billy Fox, “Devotion”

On Sunday, October 16 the Newport Beach Film Festival, in conjunction with Visit Newport Beach, celebrated outstanding achievement in film and television at the 2022 Festival Honors event at the Balboa Bay Resort.

The 2022 Festival honorees included Ron Howard (Variety Legend and Groundbreaker Award); Jonathan Majors, Patton Oswalt, Keke Palmer and Aubrey Plaza (Artist of Distinction Awards); Colson Baker (Spotlight Award); Anna Diop (Spotlight Award); Cooper Raiff (Maverick Award); and Aimee Carrero (Breakout Performance Award). Additionally, Variety presented their 10 Actors to Watch, with Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Ximena Lamadrid (Bardo), Christina Jackson (Devotion), Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King), Zen McGrath (The Son), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Sam Nivola (White Noise), Jeremy Pope (The Inspection), and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) in attendance.

On Saturday, October 15, Eddie Redmayne received the Icon Award at the Resort at Pelican Hill, while Adam Sandler received the festival’s inaugural Performance of the Year Award in recognition of his work in Jeremiah Zagar’s “Hustle” on Tuesday, October 18 at the Vea Hotel.

In addition, filmmaker Paul Feig received the Career Achievement Award at the screening for “The School of Good and Evil” on Wednesday, October 19.

Recognized as one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the Newport Beach Film Festival brings an international curated collection of films and vibrant cultural gatherings to the beautiful Southern California coast.

Committed to championing the work of original storytellers from around the globe, the Festival celebrates contemporary screen culture, cinematic excellence and engages the community in compelling conversations with filmmakers and artists.

Visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com.