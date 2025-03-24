Newport Beach Film Festival Presents Inaugural Newport Beach TV Fest June 5-8

The Newport Beach Film Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary last October with an impressive roster of films and talent that helped the Festival cement its reputation as one of the largest and most impressive luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States.

While the Newport Beach Film Festival is already planning its next Festival to be held this October, they have announced a new initiative: the Newport Beach TV Fest, a premier four-day celebration of television artistry and creative achievements, taking place June 5 through 8 at the Lido Theater and The Port Theater in Newport Beach.

According to information from the Newport Beach Film Festival, the TV Fest brings together industry professionals and audiences for a unique celebration of established and emerging talent, networks, and streaming services.

Founding sponsors of the event include Visit Newport Beach and premier sponsor BMW.

Hosting the largest gathering of Guild and Television Academy voters outside of Los Angeles or New York, the Newport Beach TV Fest will honor creativity in television while offering a platform for innovative storytelling.

The TV Fest will feature a diverse lineup of events, spanning focused programs such as TV Awards Showcase: Comedy & Drama, Unscripted Spotlight, Cast Reunions, Fan-Favorite Screenings, and a Showrunners Panel.

“Television has never been more dynamic, and as the landscape of storytelling continues to evolve, the Newport Beach TV Fest is a natural next step in our journey,” said Gregg Schwenk, CEO and Executive Director of the Newport Beach Film Festival. “For over 26 years, we’ve championed visionary filmmakers, and now, we’re proud to expand that mission to celebrate the craft and ingenuity of contemporary television. Our home of Newport Beach has long been a hub for creative excellence, and this TV Fest will cement its place as a premier destination for the industry’s brightest talent.”

Although focused on film, the Newport Beach Film Festival has a history of celebrating exceptional television. Past honorees include:

David Alan Grier (“St. Denis Medical”): Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”): Icon Award

Ewan McGregor (“A Gentleman in Moscow”): Outstanding Achievement in Television

Jane Lynch (“Only Murders in the Building”): Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”): Artist of Distinction Award

Wendi McClendon-Covey (“St. Denis Medical”): Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Jackie and Bryce Zabel will serve as the Honorary Chairs for the Newport Beach TV Fest. Highly accomplished writers and producers with extensive backgrounds in television and film, the Zabels are the creators of the limited series “Pandemic,” which earned them a WGA Award. Bryce has created five primetime hour dramas and contributed to a dozen writing staffs, having served as Chairman/CEO of the Television Academy. Currently, the Zabels are producers of the WWII feature film, “The Last Battle.”

For more information on the 2025 Newport Beach TV Fest, visit www.newportbeachfilmfest.com/tvfest.