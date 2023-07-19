Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours Program Premieres July 26-27 on PBS SoCal and KCET

Share this:

The Newport Beach Film Festival has become known for spotlighting films from other countries, especially Great Britain. In 2015, that relationship became stronger when the Film Festival and Visit Newport Beach partnered to elevate the connection to the UK film industry by honoring talent via the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours program, held in London.

Much like the Honors program the Film Festival hosts during its eight-day festival every October, the UK Honours celebrates the best of UK and Irish talent in film and television.

Now comes another US-UK endeavor. PBS SoCal and KCET, two of Southern California’s flagship PBS stations, in partnership with the Newport Beach Film Festival, will broadcast the premiere of “Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours,” a 30-minute special to air Wednesday, July 26 at 10 p.m., and on PBS SoCal Thursday, July 27 at 9:30 p.m. It will also be available free on the PBS App and to stream at www.pbssocal.org/newportbeach.

According to Film Festival press material, the broadcast special demonstrates the power of film and the strong ties between SoCal and the UK. The Londoner Hotel provides the backdrop for a celebration of the best of UK and Irish talent in film and television.

Personal interviews include acclaimed actor Bill Nighy, Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro, and actors Letitia Wright, Taron Egerton, Paul Mescal and Toby Jones. Also featured is Variety’s 10 Brits to Watch.

“Our steadfast support of global voices and international perspectives is reflected in all that we do. We are truly grateful to be able to partner with PBS SoCal/KCET to share this celebration of remarkable UK talent with the PBS audience,” said Newport Beach Film Festival Co-Founder Gregg Schwenk.

The Outstanding Achievement in British Cinema Award will be presented to producers Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley, as well as Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro (writer) for the new film “Living” starring Bill Nighy.

Six honorees – Letitia Wright (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”), Taron Egerton (“Blackbird”), Naomi Ackie (“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”), Gemma Chan (“Don’t Worry Darling”) and Toby Jones (“Empire of Light,” “The Wonder”) – will receive 2023 Artist of Distinction Awards, presented to individuals known for their contribution to the arts and an overriding commitment to their craft to tell unique and bold stories.

Dafne Keen (“His Dark Materials”), Aimee Lou-wood (“Living”), Lydia West (“Inside Man”), Micheal Ward (“Empire of Light”) and Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”) will receive Breakout Awards.

Highlighted are Variety’s 10 Brits to Watch, which includes Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”), Leo Woodall (“The White Lotus”), India Amarteifio (“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”), Benjamin Caron (“Sharper”) and Frankie Corio (“Aftersun”).

And for those curious about the local version, you can watch the Newport Beach Film Festival 2022 Honors program featuring director Ron Howard at https://www.pbs.org/show/newport-beach-film-festival-honors/.

For more information on the Newport Beach Film Festival, visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com.