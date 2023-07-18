Hoag Summer Fest Food and Music Event Celebrates 35 Years and Raises $360K

Share this:

The annual Hoag Summer Fest food and music event, hosted by the Hoag Hospital Foundation, returned to Newport Dunes on Thursday, June 22.

More than 1,300 guests enjoyed live entertainment by Orange County party rock band Tijuana Dogs as well as bites from 43 top local restaurants.

The sold-out event raised over $360,000, helping Hoag lay the groundwork for crisis response, innovation, and further fundraising to meet the community’s most urgent needs.

“We love celebrating Hoag Summer Fest with the community. For 35 years, this event has not only served as a way to benefit Hoag patients but also bring supporters, friends, neighbors, and staff together for a night of fantastic food, fun, and entertainment,” said Flynn A. Andrizzi, PhD, president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful for our community partners who continue to help Hoag lead in transforming the future of health care here in Orange County and beyond.”

Chairing this year’s Hoag Summer Fest were mother-daughter duo Marianne Nahin and Kristen Nahin Gooding on behalf of The Nahin Group and the Peter & Mary Russo Family Foundation. The Nahins are longtime supporters of cancer and diabetes care at Hoag, among other innovative initiatives.

Generous support from presenting sponsors Woodside Credit and the Kirwan Family Foundation created significant impact and ensured a successful event, which included a pool-themed bar and a Boldly Hoag capital campaign activation raising awareness for the expansion of Hoag’s Sun Family Campus in Irvine. Guests who visited the activation received complimentary commemorative fedoras complete with the Boldly Hoag slogan.

The 2023 Hoag Summer Fest restaurant partners who donated their time, talent, food, and beverage include: A & O Restaurant | Bar, Ambitious Ales, Angelina’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Argaux, Avana, Bluewater Grill, Booch Craft, Bred Hot Chicken, Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Chaak Kitchen, Colette’s Catering, Descanso, El Cholo, Fishbonz Seafood Grill, Five Crowns, Flaky Apple Pie Co., Gabbi’s Mexican Kitchen, Harborside Restaurant, Hi-Time Wine Cellars, Ho Sum Bistro, Kona Ice of Huntington Beach, Lido Bottle Works, Louie’s by the Bay, Mary & Dick Allen Diabetes Center Mobile Kitchen, Milk & Cookies, Miss Mini Donuts, Modo Mio Rustic Kitchen, Morning Lavendar Café, Morning Shrum, Newport Rib Company, Nowhere Bakery, Oliver’s Osteria, Simply Fish, Starfish, Straub, Tanner’s Restaurant – Paséa Hotel & Spa, Ten Sushi & Cocktail Bar, The Bungalow, The Cannery, TK Burgers, and W Café & Restaurant.

Visit www.hoaghospitalfoundation.org/hoagsummerfest/ for a complete list of sponsors and photos from the event.