More Than 70 Boats Competed in the 87th Annual Flight of Newport Beach on July 16

More than 70 boats competed in the 87th Annual Flight of Newport Beach, presented by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce with assistance from the Balboa Yacht Club.

Initially known as the Flight of the Snowbirds and later the Flight of the Lasers, the flight of Newport had three different classes of boats racing to circumvent Newport Harbor.

Among the winners: Lynn Acosta from Dana Point Yacht Club (Top Female), Leela McClain from Balboa Island Yacht Club (Top Youngest Girl), Tucker Strasser from Del Ray Yacht Club (Top Radial), Alden Morales from Balboa Island Yacht Club (Top Youngest Boy), Rod Turner and Ashley Turner from Newport Harbor Yacht Club (Top Parent/Child), Rich and Karen Luttrell from Balboa Yacht Club (Top Married Couple), and David Tingler from Lido Isle Yacht Club. For more information, visit https://flightofnewportbeach.com

Newport Beach Independent photographer Jim Collins was there to capture the excitement.