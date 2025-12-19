Newport Beach Fire Leaders Earn Top Honors, Reﬂecting Department-Wide Excellence

The Newport Beach Fire Department (NBFD) has once again affirmed its standing as a statewide leader in public safety, earning signiﬁcant recognition at the prestigious California Fire Chiefs Association Conference, where two of its top leaders received some of the highest honors in the ﬁre service profession.

In a rare dual achievement, Fire Chief Jeff Boyles and Fire Marshal James Gillespie were each recognized for their enduring leadership and contributions to the ﬁre service. The honors underscore what many in the profession already know: Newport Beach is setting the standard for excellence, innovation, and performance.

Fire Chief Jeff Boyles was presented with the Ronny Jack Coleman Award, widely regarded as California’s Fire Chief of the Year distinction. The award is reserved for leaders who demonstrate exceptional vision and a sustained commitment to advancing the ﬁre service profession.

For Chief Boyles, the moment served less as a personal spotlight and more as an opportunity to reﬂect on the collective strength of the department he leads.

“My biggest accomplishment has been assembling such a professional, high-performing, service-oriented team,” Chief Boyles said. “It is people that make up the fabric of our organization. They are the ones who show up every day, they train and prepare every day, and they serve our community.”

He added that the recognition also represents a lifelong commitment to growth and learning.

“Leaders are perpetual learners. This recognition is very reﬂective for me. I am able to look back at what began as a very hands-on position of ﬁreﬁghter to the role I have now of playing a support role for so many incredible people.”

Joining Chief Boyles in receiving top honors was Fire Marshal James Gillespie, who was recognized for his outstanding and enduring leadership as the founding member of the Fire Marshal Section of the California Fire Chiefs Association.

Gillespie’s work helped shape an organizational structure that continues to inﬂuence ﬁre prevention programs and safety standards across California, strengthening how communities prevent and prepare for ﬁre-related emergencies.

“The recognition underscored a deﬁning theme of the conference, the leadership culture of the Newport Beach Fire Department,” Fire Marshal Gillespie said. “Newport Beach Fire continues to serve as a model of excellence statewide.”

For the Newport Beach Fire Department, excellence is not an abstract concept. It is reﬂected in measurable results in emergency outcomes, professional recognition, and community conﬁdence.

In 2024, EMS Division Chief Kristin Thompson was honored with the 2024 Presidential Commitment to Excellence Award, recognizing her leadership in building and sustaining a high-performing emergency medical services system in Newport Beach. That same commitment to clinical quality and accountability is reﬂected in the department’s outcomes.

Under her leadership, NBFD’s cardiac survival rates are approximately 89 percent higher than the statewide average, a statistic that directly reﬂects the department’s focus on evidence-based practices, rigorous training, and rapid response.

Community feedback mirrors those results. Customer satisfaction surveys show that 99 percent of residents rate NBFD service as meeting or exceeding expectations, reinforcing the department’s role as a trusted and dependable public safety partner.

“These awards do not just recognize two individuals, they represent an entire organization that believes in service, accountability, and continuous improvement,” said David Gibson, Public Information Officer for the Newport Beach Fire Department. “Under Chief Boyles’ leadership, the Newport Beach Fire Department continues to set the standard for professionalism, compassion, and readiness. Their leadership, along with leaders like Fire Marshal Gillespie and EMS Division Chief Thompson, inspires all of us to keep raising the bar for what is possible in public safety and community service.”