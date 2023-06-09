Newport Beach Government Affairs Meeting on City Finance Update

Share this:

At the next Government Affairs Meeting on Thursday, June 15, hosted by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, City of Newport Beach Finance Director and Treasurer Jason Al-Imam will provide an update on the city’s finances.

Jason Al-Imam was selected to serve as the Finance Director and City Treasurer for the City of Newport Beach in November 2022. Jason has 19 years of municipal finance experience working in both the private and public sectors. As the Finance Director and City Treasurer of the City of Newport Beach, Jason oversees the City’s $404-million budget, ensures compliance with finance and investment policies, manages a staff of 34 full-time employees and works closely with the City Council and Finance Committee.

He is also responsible for managing the City’s debts and investment portfolio, accounting and financial reporting, purchasing, payroll and long-term fiscal planning.

Prior to joining the City, Jason served in financial management positions for four full-service cities in Southern California: Fountain Valley, Los Alamitos, Riverside and Tustin, where he most recently served as the Finance Director and City Treasurer.

The meeting is 8 to 9:30 a.m. and will be held at Industrious, 100 Bayview Cir. Coffee, juice and donuts will be served. For more info and to make your reservation, visit https://www.newportbeach.com/events/june-2023-government-affairs-committee-newport-beach-finance-director-and-treasurer-jason-al-imam/