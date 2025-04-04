Newport Beach Historical Society Hosted Dinner and Lecture by Bill Lobdell at Balboa Pavilion March 24

The Newport Beach Historical Society hosted a dinner and lecture with local author and historian Bill Lobdell on March 24 at the Balboa Pavilion.

The presentation of “W.S. Collins: Balboa Island Visionary, Con Man or Both?” was a sold-out event.

Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton and Councilmember Robyn Grant were present to provide opening remarks to share about their dedication to history. The Newport Beach Historical Society’s board of directors were also present to host the event and share local stories with attendees.

Guests enjoyed the opportunity drawings from local businesses that included A Restaurant, Balboa Fun Zone’s Ferris Wheel, Billy’s at the Beach, El Cholo, Harborside Restaurant & Ballroom, Royal Hen, McLaren Racing, and The Quiet Woman.

At the event, guests learned about W.S. Collins. a farsighted land speculator who is best known for buying the entire Newport Beach townsite in 1902 from James McFadden, then called Snipe Island.

Collins created Balboa Island out of a tiny, mosquito-ridden mudflat. The island was named the area after Vasco Núñez de Balboa, the Spanish explorer.

Collins also had a darker side that’s been rarely explored: shady deals, broken promises, five wives, bankruptcy, and endless controversies.

Despite only spending little more than a decade in Newport Beach, W.S. Collins may be the most interesting person in city history.

For more information, visit https://www.newportbeachhistorical.org.