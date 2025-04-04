Notice of Vacancies in Newport Beach

The City of Newport Beach is currently accepting applications to fill the following upcoming scheduled vacancies:

Board of Library Trustees (one seat – term is for four-years, expiring June 30, 2029). Meetings are at 5 p.m. on the third Monday of each month, at 1000 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach

Building and Fire Board of Appeals (two seats – terms are for four-years, expiring June 30, 2029). Meetings are as needed on a Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon, at 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach

City Arts Commission (three seats – terms are for four-years, expiring June 30, 2029). Meetings are at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, at 1000 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach

Civil Service Board (one Council Nominee seat – term is for four-years, expiring June 30, 2029). Meetings are at 5 p.m. on the first Monday of each month, at 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach (Council Chambers)

Harbor Commission (two seats – terms are for four-years, expiring June 30, 2029). Meetings are at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, at 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach (Council Chambers)

Parks, Beaches & Recreation Commission (two seats – terms are for four-years, expiring June 30, 2029). Meetings are at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, at 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach (Council Chambers)

Planning Commission (two seats – terms are for four-years, expiring June 30, 2029). Meetings are at 6 p.m. on the Thursdays preceding the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, at 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach (Council Chambers)

All scheduled vacancies will become vacant when the existing terms expire on June 30, 2025, or until the seat is filled.

All applicants must be qualified electors of the City, none of whom shall hold any paid office or employment in City government (Section 702 of the City Charter).

The deadline for filing applications is noon on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, or until the vacancies are filled.

The application and additional information about the Boards and Commissions can be found at http://www.newportbeachca.gov/vacancy or by calling (949) 644-3005. The application and information about the Boards and Commissions can also be accessed through the City’s website at http://www.newportbeachca.gov/bcc.