Newport Beach Homeless Count Decreases Following New Anti-Camping Ordinance

A recent census of homeless individuals has identified 11 people living on the streets or in cars in Newport Beach, a dramatic reduction from the 70 individuals counted in a similar effort last year.

The census was conducted on November 21 by PATH (People Assisting the Homeless), which works with the City under contract to provide homeless outreach. The PATH contract includes a thorough annual census. The 2023 census was conducted in a similar manner by the City’s former contractor, City Net.

The City’s new anti-camping ordinance took effect on October 10. Among other activities, the new ordinance bans sleeping in public places and sleeping in cars overnight. City staff and contractors made a concerted effort to inform and educate the city’s unhoused population about the new laws prior to implementation. The City continues to provide street outreach daily to connect individuals with services and shelter.

“Newport Beach’s anti-camping laws are clearly having a positive effect in moving people off the streets,” said Will O’Neill, who was mayor when the census was conducted. “The new ordinance is prompting more unhoused individuals to accept shelter and services as an alternative to citations or arrest.”

From October 10 through November 19, the Newport Beach Police Department made 58 arrests and issued 10 citations for municipal code violations, while fielding 154 calls for service involving homeless individuals.

The PATH census differs somewhat from the Point in Time Count, a federally mandated annual census. Both are conducted from 6 to 10 a.m. and again from 6 to 10 p.m. on the same day.

However, the Point in Time Count is led by counties, where the PATH census is specific to Newport Beach. Unlike the Point in Time Count, Newport Beach’s census is not publicized in advance.

The next step in the City’s homeless response efforts will be an expansion of the NBPD’s homeless liaison staffing, through reassignments, from one officer to four. Through this team approach, which began in mid-December, the department will provide dedicated coverage for homeless-related issues seven days a week, with officers working in pairs on 10-hour shifts.