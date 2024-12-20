Important Holiday Information for Newport Beach: Closures, Street Sweeping, Refuse, Tree Recycling

Share this:

The city of Newport Beach has released a list of closures, street sweeping schedules and other important information revolving around the holidays.

Newport Beach Civic Center and City recreation and community centers will be closed from Tuesday, December 24 through Wednesday, January 1. All facilities will reopen on Thursday, January 2. Police, Fire and other select City departments will remain open during this time period.

Newport Beach Public Libraries will be closed on December 25 and January 1. Library Services will have limited operating hours on the following dates:

Tuesday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 31: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, December 26 and Monday, December 30: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Residential Trash Collection: The Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays fall on Wednesdays, therefore collection for the remainder of the week will be postponed by one day.

Christmas Tree Collection: Christmas trees should be placed next to your waste carts or in your organics cart on the same day as your collection schedule. When possible, please remove lights, tinsel, ornaments and stands. Trees should be six feet or less, which might require you to cut your tree. If placing the tree in the organics cart, please ensure the tree is not flocked and placed bottom first and upright.

CR&R will be using a separate truck to collect the trees from December 26 until January 15. Please note: flocked trees (with fake snow) must be placed in the black-top trash cart or treated as a bulky-item pickup. These trees cannot be recycled given the chemicals used to create the flocking. Residents who miss the tree collection period can use the bulky item service.

Street Sweeping: There will be no street sweeping service on:

Tuesday, December 24

Wednesday, December 25

Tuesday, December 31

Wednesday, January 1