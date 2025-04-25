Newport Beach International Boat Show Drops Anchor May 1 – 4

Ahoy boaters! Prepare to drop anchor and experience the Newport Beach International Boat Show at Lido Marina May 1-4.

Guests will be able to explore more than 200 vessels from 70 on-water exhibitors, 40 builders and brokerages, and a variety of on-land exhibitions, activations and entertainment.

Troutman Amin, LLP is the new title sponsor for the International Boat Show. According to information from the NBIBS, the reimagined show will transform Lido Marina into a beautiful European coastal experience incorporating live entertainment, immersive activations and beautiful yachts from top builders and brokerages. The Boat Show is intended to be a one-of-a-kind experience that captures the essence of Newport Beach’s elevated lifestyle.

As in previous years, temporary docks have been placed in Newport Harbor at Lido Marina. They will be filled with everything from recreational watercraft to large luxury yachts.

The Boat Show experience will be enhanced by the opportunity to shop at the trendy Lido Marina Village boutiques and savor the culinary creations of the local restaurants such as Nobu, Fable & Spirit and Lido Bottle Works.

The Newport Beach International Boat Show takes place at 3434 Via Oporto. May 1 is a pre-show VIP day with hours from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices vary depending on day and type of admission.

More than 5,000 boat lovers are expected each day, so parking will be at a premium. Free parking is available at Hoag Health Center, 538 Superior Ave., with a free shuttle to and from Lido Marina Village every 20 minutes.

Visit https://www.nbibs.com for more information and to purchase tickets.