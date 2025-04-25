Andrea McElroy is a Commonsense Candidate for Area 5 School Board

As we approach the NMUSD Special Election, I’m hoping you will join me in choosing Andrea McElroy for our Area 5 School Board Trustee.

In the June 10 Special Election, Andrea McElroy stands out as the candidate of transparency and common-sense values.

A parent and businesswoman, Andrea prioritizes academic excellence, parental rights, and school safety, pledging to keep families informed about issues affecting their children. Her endorsement from the Newport Beach Police and Fire Associations affirm her commitment to our community.

Her opponent, Kirstin Walsh, claims non-partisanship. Yet, she has reportedly campaigned alongside local Democrats, including Trustees Carol Crane and Ashley Anderson, and Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, all known for progressive policies. Additionally, Walsh’s campaign is heavily funded by the Democrat run teacher’s union that advocates for progressive agendas.

These associations, highlighted on Walsh’s public social media platforms, raise questions about her alignment with the board’s leftist majority, which has violated the trust of parents.

Political affiliations often reflect one’s values, and while Newport Mesa Unified School Trustees hold non-partisan positions, their voting records reveal their priorities. A striking example is 2023 NMUSD vote, where the boards leftist majority – trustees Ashley Andersen, Carol Crane, Michelle Murphy and Leah Ursoylu – blocked a policy requiring school staff to notify parents about their minor child’s gender identity concerns. The conservative NMUSD Trustees, in contrast, championed parental notification as essential for children’s well-being. This decision underscores how ideological leanings shape critical policies.

I urge you to look beyond the rhetoric and examine the facts. Area 5 needs a school board trustee who genuinely reflects our values—someone who will champion parental rights, fiscal discipline and a school district focused on academic excellence, not progressive agendas.

Choose Andrea McElroy, who truly represents you and the common sense values.

Juli Hayden, Newport Beach