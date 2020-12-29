Off the Menu: Newport Beach Restaurants Offer NY Eve Takeout Menus

Share this:

Last New Year’s Eve, I enjoyed a decadent wine-pairing dinner at Andrea Restaurant at Pelican Hill Resort, followed by a NYE countdown in the Great Room with dancing and champagne.

This year promises to be more sedate but no less delicious, thanks to local restaurants that are offering fabulous takeout dinners for New Year’s Eve.

The selections range from sushi to surf & turf to Hawaiian, but don’t wait—orders must be placed in advance for pickup on New Year’s Eve.

Sushi Roku: Sushi Roku in Fashion Island is offering “New Year’s Eve In A Box” for two that includes G.H. Mumm Champagne with two glasses, Edamame, Shishito Japanese Peppers, Prime Ribeye Steak with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans (option to upgrade to A5 Wagyu Steak), Sushi (Tuna, Yellowtail & Salmon), and Specialty Rolls (Baked Crab, Tuna Jalapeno & White Lotus). Each box includes celebration hats and noisemakers. Each box serves two and is priced at $160. You can upgrade to Veuve Clicquot, Veuve Clicquot Rose or Dom Perignon. Wine and sake is also offered by the bottle for half off regular price. Signature cocktails are available to go. To place orders, visit www.IDGNYE.com and scroll down to Sushi Roku. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, December 30 for curbside pick-up on Thursday, December 31.

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar: The Winery is offering a classic Surf & Turf New Year’s Eve Dinner for four to go. Chef Yvon Goetz’s take-home dinner menu features Filet Mignon Tenderloin (2lbs cooked medium rare) and Grilled Maine Lobster Tails (4 tails, 5oz each) with drawn butter. The meal comes with a classic Caesar Salad, Maine Lobster & Tarragon Bisque, Thyme-Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, and Seasonal Vegetables. The meal ends with Molten Chocolate-Salted Caramel Cake with Bourbon Chantilly. Champagne and wines by the bottle are available to add to the meal, as are craft cocktails. The Dinner is $275, and serves four guests. Call (949) 999-6622 or visit www.TheWineryRestaurants.com. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29 for pick up between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Tavern House: Tavern House has special New Year’s Eve dinner menu options available to enjoy on the Tavern House patio or for takeout. Tavern House is also open New Year’s Day for brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Year’s Eve entrees include:

Crispy Roasted Duck ($38) with Cornbread & Pine Nut Stuffing, Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts, Michigan Sour Cherry & Port Sauce;

Maine Lobster, Scallop & Shrimp Shepherd’s Pie ($48) baked in creamy Lobster Sauce topped with Chive Whipped Potatoes;

D’s Honey-Buttermilk Fried Chicken ($24) with Mashed Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Thyme Gravy;

Prime Rib ($54) with Rosemary, Garlic and Black Pepper Crust served with Mashed Potatoes, Creamed White Corn, Garlicky Spinach, Au Jus, Creamed Horseradish;

‘French Onion’ Filet Mignon ($50) with Onion Soup, Gruyere Cheese, French Fries, Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts;

Short Rib Stroganoff ($30) with Mushrooms, Pearl Onions, Mustard Sauce, Penne Pasta;

BBQ Spiced Grilled Lochlander Salmon ($34) with Creamed Corn, Spinach, Paprika Infusion, Bacon Dust.

Surf & Turf ($52) with Filet Mignon, Lobster Beignets, Bearnaise, Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus.

A variety of starters and sides are available, as well as four desserts. My suggestion: the Bananarama ($14) with Butter Pecan Ice Cream, Candied Pecans, Banana Pastry Cream, Fresh Bananas, Toffee Crumbles, Salty Caramel Sauce. It easily serves two—or more. Visit https://www.tavernhousekb.com/menus for details on the New Year’s Eve menu, and the brunch menu.

Fork & Knife: Just over the Newport border is Fork & Knife on 17th Street in Costa Mesa. Chef Jonathan Blackford, formerly with A Restaurant in Newport Beach and CdM Restaurant in Corona del Mar, has created special platters and smaller plates to help you ring in the New Year at home. Options include Cheese & Charcuterie Platters, Cold-Poached Salmon Platter, Chicken Pot Pie and Mini Lobster Roll Kit. Full menu and order form can be found online at https://forkandknifecm.com. Order no later than Tuesday, December 29 for pick up on New Year’s Eve.

The Bungalow: The Bungalow is open New Year’s Eve 3 to 9 p.m. for patio dining with a special menu that features three different dining tiers. The menu is also available for takeout. The $79 tier offers choice of bone-in short ribs, blackened wild king salmon, California chicken breast or grilled vegetable tart. The $89 tier offers a choice of prime rib, sea bass, filet mignon or New York strip. The $99 tier features prime bone-in ribeye or northern Australia lobster tail. All dinners include a choice of soup or salad or butternut squash ravioli, plus a choice of four desserts. Visit https://www.thebungalowrestaurant.com/special-menus for details.

Billy’s at the Beach: This ever-popular Hawaiian-inspired restaurant has a three-course meal for two for $100 available New Year’s Eve between 2 and 8 p.m. that includes festive accessories and noisemakers, plus the option to add on cocktails and champagne for a midnight toast. Start with a choice of Caesar salad, Cheese Bread or Clam Chowder. For the main course, choose from Billy’s signature Pineapple Soy Glazed Pork Chop or Skin Seared Salmon, or upgrade to a Filet Mignon (+$10) or Surf and Turf (+$25). For dessert, it’s the famous Pineapple Upside Down Cake. Add a bottle of Veuve Clicquot (+$75) or two Mai Tais ($25). Call (949) 722-1100 to preorder for New Year’s Eve pickup. Visit https://billysatthebeach.net for details.

Olea: Ready for the ultimate New Year’s Eve dinner for two? Olea has it for $99. Includes one pound of king crab legs with champagne butter, two salads, mashed potatoes, heirloom vegetables and brussels sprouts, and choice of a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne or a liter of Olea’s special NYE cocktail plus two copper mugs. Call Olea at (949) 287-6807 to order and schedule a pickup time on New Year’s Eve between 4 and 9 p.m.

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens: Chef Rich Mead at Farmhouse has created special family meals for New Year’s Eve that are built for two but can be customized to fit any number. Options include Roast Curry and Coconut Crusted Corvina and Caribbean Laughing Bird Shrimp ($76) with orange coconut rice, roast carrots, sugar snap peas, shiitake mushrooms, cipollini onions, grilled baby bok choy, roast carrot curry jus, pickled mango and fresno chile relish; Roast Duck Breast and Root Vegetables ($72) with roast kalettes, carrots, beets, parsnips, cipollini onions and arugula, dijon vinaigrette, roast turnip and fennel puree, pomegranate port sauce; and Roast Chile Rubbed New Zealand Lamb Rack, Spaghetti Squash and Chanterelle Mushroom Macaroni and Cheeses ($82) with caramelized onions, spinach and roast butternut squash, white cheddar, mozzarella, fontina, goat and parmesan cheeses, red wine lamb jus, jalapeno mint jelly. A variety of desserts are available, as are cocktail specials. Visit https://farmhouse.rogersgardens.com.

Fable & Spirit: Fable & Spirit has an impressive takeout dinner for New Year’s Eve for $195 for two people that includes 16 oz Chateaubriand served medium rare basted with Truffle Lardo, caramelized Cipollini Onion, and Red Wine Reduction, plus Maine lobster tail gratin with Meyer Lemon Beurre Blanc, Confit Garlic, Parmesan Herb Breadcrumbs. Side dishes include wild mushroom fricassee, potato puree, charred brussels sprouts, house rolls and honey butter, and baba cake au champagne. Visit https://www.fableandspirit.com to order.