Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill Files for Re-election

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill has submitted the paperwork necessary to seek re-election to the Newport Beach City Council, District 7. Mayor O’Neill has also reported over $143,000 on hand (without any debt) to help his re-election bid, which he received from over 280 individual donors.

Mayor O’Neill is the Chair of the Newport Beach Finance Committee, and has led efforts to save the City millions of dollars in unfunded pension liability payments while also overseeing budgets that reduced the civic center debt.

During the COVID-induced shutdowns of small businesses and restaurants, Mayor O’Neill helped lead the code change efforts to move businesses outdoors.

According to information received from O’Neill, he guided a budget this year that fully funded the city’s public safety departments despite anticipated budget shortfalls due to COVID-induced business shutdowns. He has also pushed for the reconstruction of the Corona del Mar Branch Library and Fire Station, as well as the anticipated groundbreaking of the Lido Fire Station later this year.

Mayor O’Neill is the Vice Chair of the San Joaquin Board of the Transportation Corridor

Agencies, and is a partner in a local law firm that specializes in business litigation. He is a former law clerk to California Supreme Court Justice Marvin Baxter.

He and his wife, Jenny, are raising their two children in Newport Beach.

“Serving as Newport Beach’s Mayor and our City’s Finance Committee Chair are the honors of a lifetime,” said O’Neill in a statement. “While I am proud of the past four years, I know that we can continue to improve, and the work is not done. I look forward to speaking with people about even more ways to improve this incredible community.”