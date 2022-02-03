Newport Beach Police Arrest Felony Suspect on Multiple Charges

Share this:

On Tuesday, February 1, the Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received a call of a welfare check in the 100 block of Medina Way.

Officers arrived on scene and observed an emergency situation that warranted the immediate evacuation of the victim from the residence.

Once inside the residence, police officers encountered an armed male suspect who was actively threatening the life of the victim. Officers took immediate action and placed the suspect into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Ryan Matthew Geraghty, 33, of Los Angeles. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary, extortion, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Local broadcast news media have identified the victim as former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Elizabeth Vargas.

Based on information received by officers after rescuing the victim, the evolving incident warranted the evacuation of the surrounding residences. The Crisis Response Team was requested in order to secure the residence and ensure the safety of the community. Law Enforcement confirmed there were no other individuals involved, and no further threats to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Henry at (949) 644-3797 or [email protected]