EP Wealth Advisors Acquires Newport Beach-based Klein Financial Advisors, Inc.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC, a leading independent registered investment adviser that provides clients with personalized advice through integrated financial planning, investment management, and tax and estate planning, has acquired Klein Financial Advisors, Inc. The Newport Beach-based acquisition expands EP Wealth’s presence in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Lauren Klein, founder and president of Klein Financial Advisors, founded the firm in 2003. The boutique financial planning and wealth management firm has a strong emphasis on helping women during all of life’s transitions including divorce, tax planning and more.

Klein will assume the role of Vice President – Senior Wealth Advisor at EP Wealth Advisors. Client Service Manager Jamie Klein will also join the EP team.

“Klein Financial is a team dedicated to helping clients reach their full potential in life,” said Patrick Goshtigian, CFA, president and CEO of EP Wealth. “That is something we strive to do every day at EP Wealth. We are thrilled to partner with a firm whose philosophy mirrors ours and that will expand our financial planning services for life’s major transitions, particularly for women.”

Klein added: “My main goal is to instill confidence in women as they navigate life events like parenthood, divorce, re-marriage, being widowed and more. I want them to feel in control of their finances by empowering them with the advice, tools, and resources to help them excel amid life’s ups and downs. That’s why we partnered with EP Wealth. We look forward to the expanded services and offerings for our clients that EP will offer.”

The acquisition of Klein Financial Advisors closed on Jan. 21, 2022 and will increase EP Wealth’s assets under management by more than $118 million. Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

For more information, please visit www.epwealth.com.