Newport Beach Police Arrest Suspects on Multiple Charges

Share this:

On July 25, 2023, at 12:25 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department communications center received a radio call from a female who informed the dispatcher that a male subject was holding her daughter hostage inside a residence in the 1900 block of Sherington Place.

NBPD officers arrived at the location and made contact with a female who notified the officers that the suspect and an accomplice had jumped off of the balcony and fled on foot.

NBPD patrol officers quickly located both suspects hiding nearby. One suspect possessed a loaded handgun and a large quantity of narcotics. Both suspects were taken into custody and booked into the NBPD jail.

Suspects Arrested: Brandon Richburg, Male, 41, resident of Chino Hills; Phillip Manubag, Male, 36, resident of Newport Beach.

They were arrested on suspicion of Threaten Crime with Intent to Terrorize, Possess Controlled Substance for Sales, Carry Concealed Weapon on Person, Manufacture / Possess Large Capacity Magazine, False Identification to Peace Officer, Identity Theft.

Two Suspects Arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Grand Theft

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 1:01 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department communications center received a call from a witness reporting a potential robbery inside a business in the 600 block of Newport Center Drive.

A second call from security at the business indicated two possible suspects were related to a vehicle that had a covered rear license plate parked at the scene.

Several officers, including a K9 Team and police helicopter, responded. One male was detained in the parking lot in front of the location, and another male was detained inside the store. An extensive search and evacuation of the business was conducted, and it is believed all suspects have been located and identified. No one was injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit Grand Theft were Calvin Maxwell Webb, a 25-year-old resident of Los Angeles, and Felton Levoy Binns, a 26-year-old resident of Los Angeles.