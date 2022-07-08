Newport Beach Police Department Hosts Mobile Café July 16

Share this:

On Saturday, July 16, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department will host the first NBPD Mobile Café, allowing community members to come together in an informal space to discuss community issues and build relationships.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Unfortunately, those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship-building with the community.

The Newport Beach Police Department Mobile Café allows for relaxed, one-on-one interaction and a unique opportunity for community members to learn more about the Department’s work. This is a comfortable setting for asking questions, bringing concerns, or simply getting to know our officers, as these interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.

The initial Mobile Café will be held at Rose Bakery Café, 3536 East Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar. Please contact Sergeant Steve Oberon with questions: (949) 644-3717 or [email protected]