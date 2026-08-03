Newport Beach Police Department Hosts National Night Out at Bonita Canyon Sports Park August 4

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department will celebrate National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign held in thousands of cities across the country that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

At the event, NBPD will have displays from the CSI department, the SWAT team (including a SWAT vehicle), a K-9 team, Animal Control, Mounted Unit police officers and their horses, and much more.

You’ll find information on crime and drug prevention, home security, child safety, the Citizens’ Police Academy, and Volunteers In Policing.

There will be photo opportunities and food, so bring your kids and your appetite. They will also have activities for kids, including games, crafts, and other activities, along with a visit from McGruff “The Crime Fighting Dog.”

This event will be held at Bonita Canyon Sports Park, located at 1990 Ford Road in Newport Beach. For questions, contact the NBPD Crime Prevention Unit at (949) 644-3699.

According to the National Night Out website, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

National Night Out strengthens the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while restoring a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (days and times can vary depending on the state and city).

Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, and exhibits.

For more information, visit https://natw.org.