Have a Hummingbird Summer at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar

Roger’s Gardens invites guests to experience A Hummingbird Summer, a seasonal celebration designed to inspire Southern California gardeners to attract, enjoy and conserve hummingbirds.

Throughout the summer, visitors can observe colorful hummingbirds feeding in Roger’s Gardens’ large display garden and explore a curated selection of water-wise, nectar-producing flowers, California native plants and unique hummingbird feeders.

Roger’s Gardens’ knowledgeable horticulture team will also be available to offer guidance on creating a thriving, pollinator-friendly garden at home.

During A Hummingbird Summer, customers may support the Sea & Sage Orange County Chapter of the National Audubon Society by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar. Roger’s Gardens will match the donations collected during the campaign.

Roger’s Gardens and its customers have donated more than $20,000 to Sea & Sage

A Hummingbird Summer runs through August 23, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Roger’s Gardens, 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd., in Corona del Mar.

Highlights of the event include:

A large living display garden filled with colorful hummingbirds

Water-wise and nectar-producing flowers

California native plants that support hummingbirds and other pollinators

Unique hummingbird feeders and garden accessories

Expert advice for attracting and conserving hummingbirds

Opportunity to support Sea & Sage Audubon through customer round-up with donations matched by Roger’s Gardens

Hummingbirds are important pollinators and a beloved part of Southern California’s natural environment. A Hummingbird Summer encourages the community to create beautiful, sustainable gardens that provide essential food and habitat for hummingbirds and other local wildlife.

Sea & Sage Audubon is the Orange County chapter of the National Audubon Society. The nonprofit organization works to protect birds, other wildlife and their habitats through education, citizen science, research and public policy advocacy.

For more information, visit www.rogersgardens.com.