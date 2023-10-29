Newport Beach Police Department Offers Halloween Safety Tips

Share this:

Although we hope that Halloween will be a safe and fun evening, the unfortunate reality is that, every year, many children suffer from automobile accidents, falls, cuts, tampered “treats”, and other unnecessary miseries. The Newport Beach Police Department would like to share the following tips with parents, and Trick-or-Treaters of all ages:

Know Your Child’s Plans

If you will not be with your child, these items are important to discuss in advance:

Establish a specific route for trick-or-treating (so that you can find your child, if necessary).

Discuss who will be accompanying your child while he/she is trick-or-treating.

Establish a time that your child should return home.

Focus on Costume Safety

Makeup is safer than a mask (which can obscure vision).

Costumes and wigs should be flame-resistant.

Reflective strips and bright clothing will increase visibility, along with a flashlight.

Comfortable, well-fitting shoes prevent tripping and other hazards.

Props and accessories should be made of cardboard, so they won’t injure your child if he/she should fall down.

Follow Critical Safety Tips

Trick-or-Treat in your own neighborhood.

Trick-or-Treat in a group of two or more, accompanied by a parent or adult.

Stick to well-lighted areas.

Stay on sidewalks and look both ways when crossing the street. Never cross the street between parked cars or mid-block.

Don’t allow your child to enter ANY house.

Parents must inspect all treats. Discard fruit or any candy in loose or torn wrappings. If you don’t recognize the candy brand or the packaging seems “off”, then discard those items.

Talk to your Child about Law Enforcement

Discuss the importance of respecting the property of others.

Advise your child that throwing eggs and water balloons, or spraying shaving cream, is inappropriate and could be illegal.

Curfew in Newport Beach is 10:00 p.m.

All fireworks are illegal in Newport Beach.

If you should discover anything wrong with the “treats” brought home, please call the NBPD at (949) 644-3717 so other parents can be warned and those responsible can be caught.