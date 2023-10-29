Newport Beach Police Department Arrests Two Suspects in Connection with Homicide

Share this:

On September 30, 2023, at 1:36 a.m., Newport Beach Police Department officers responded to a call of a male down on the ground and bleeding in the area of 34th St. and Seashore Dr.

Officers located the victim, who appeared to have a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Officers, NBPD detectives, and Crime Scene Investigation personnel immediately launched an extensive homicide investigation in collaboration with several other Orange County agencies.

The investigation led to the arrests of Randolph Aguirre, a 55-year-old male Hispanic resident of Brea, and Desirre Aguirre, a 30-year-old female Hispanic resident of Brea, on October 3, 2023 in the city of Brea. Both suspects are currently in custody.

The NBPD understands the impact that violent crimes have on our community, and they remain dedicated to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable. The incident appears to be confined to this location and investigators have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.

The victim was identified as Robert A. Tamaccio, 46-year-old white male resident of Newport Beach.

Anyone with information or is a witness to the crime is asked to contact Detective R. Stucken at (949) 644-3797.