Newport Beach Public Library Launches New Catalog System

Share this:

The Newport Beach Public Library will be launching a new Integrated Library System on July 13, 2020.

The powerful new software, Sirsi-Dynix Symphony, will be seamlessly integrated into the Newport Beach Public Library website and will perform all the functions of the former system, along with many new technological advancements and customer service enhancements that were not available 12 years ago when the current system was initiated.

According to Library Services Director Tim Hetherton, “The functionality of this new system extends far beyond the capabilities of the current catalog.”

Hetherton pointed out that while the system retains the features that customers currently enjoy, such as browsing the collection, placing holds, managing accounts, and creating reading lists, it provides new patron communication options such as text messaging and automatic renewals when items are not on hold by other customers. It also integrates well with Overdrive downloadable eBooks and eAudiobooks and offers additional filtering options to expedite and limit search results. A coordinated Mobile App will be added in August 2020.

Acting Library Services Manager, Rebecca Lightfoot, advises library patrons to save their current reading lists and history by July 5 when the transition to the new system begins.

“While we are able to transfer much of our former catalog data electronically, we are not able to transfer reading lists and reading history from individual accounts,” says Lightfoot. “In order to have this information available after July 5, we recommend that readers save their lists by following instructions on the library website.”

Additionally, circulation services will not be available during the data transfer July 6-8, so customers will not be able to renew items or place holds online during that time. Staff will be available to service phone and email requests, check the shelves for books, and check them out offline for Curbside pickup.

For more information or assistance, call (949) 717-3800, option 2 or use the Contact Us form on the Newport Beach Public Library website at https://www.newportbeachca.gov.