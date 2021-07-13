Newport Beach Resident Christy Ward Named as President of Saddleback Medical Center Foundation

Share this:

Newport Beach resident Christy Ward has been appointed the new President of Saddleback Medical Center Foundation, the nonprofit organization that raises funds exclusively for Saddleback Medical Center.

In her role Ward will oversee the philanthropic foundation. She will help align strategic fundraising goals across the entire organization by enhancing the culture of philanthropy and strengthening partnerships with physicians and the community.

She will also focus on fundraising in areas that enrich overall patient experience and increase technological advancements for the hospital. Additionally, she will help private donors maximize their philanthropic impact in areas meaningful to them, exploring the most tax-advantaged current and planned giving strategies that will benefit the donors and ensure excellent patient care for this community.

In her most recent role as Vice President of Hoag Hospital Foundation in Newport Beach, Ward elevated the impact of major, principal and planned gifts by strategically engaging visionary philanthropists with clinical leaders during the successful $760 million Hoag Promise campaign.

During her seven years at Hoag, she launched several successful and innovative initiatives, with highlights that include leading development for the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute and launching the Hoag Innovators, a unique philanthropic platform to catalyze healthcare innovation.

“I am moved by the warmth and personal approach to patient care by the MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center nurses, physicians and staff, and I’m inspired by our visionary leadership to expand and grow our ability to care for this community,” said Ward. “It’s an honor to be in a position to help donors make an impact on this beloved hospital.”

With more than 25 years in major and principal gift fundraising across health care and higher education, Ward is a seasoned fundraising leader who is dedicated to driving forward the mission of nonprofit organizations by building powerful and sustainable philanthropic partnerships.

In addition to Hoag, Ward has worked with University of North Carolina Wilmington, Chapman University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has helped those institutions raise over $760 million dollars.

Locally, Ward sits on the Corona del Mar High School Foundation board and has served as a panelist for Girls Inc.

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation develops the philanthropic resources necessary to strengthen the ability of Saddleback Medical Center to enhance the health and well-being of individuals, families and the community. Since fundraising began 52 years ago, more than $265 million has been raised for the hospital. Generous gifts from the community allow the hospital to invest in life-saving technology and programs that enhance patient experience.

Visit memorialcare.org/saddleback for more information.