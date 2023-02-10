Newport Beach Resident Michael Kaufman Joins Families Forward Board of Directors

Share this:

Families Forward, an Orange County-based nonprofit committed to helping local families who are facing a housing crisis, has welcomed Newport Beach resident Michael Kaufman to its board of directors.

Kaufman will assist Families Forward in its mission to prevent and end family homelessness by providing access to housing and resources that create lasting stability.

“At Families Forward, we see an Orange County where every family has a home and the opportunity to thrive, and this can only be done with help from our incredible team, volunteers, donors and board members,” said Madelynn Hirneise, CEO of Families Forward. “We’re thankful to have Michael as the newest edition to our board of directors.”

Michael Kaufman is an investor and business consultant who has served on various boards throughout his lifetime. He spent his career with SBC Corporation (now AT&T), having held multiple positions across the company and retiring as a well-respected executive among the industry.

He previously served as a Families Forward board member from 2013 to 2020, and since then has been volunteering his time on the fund development committee providing leadership through a recent rebranding project and overall making a lasting impact on the organization.

A long-time donor to Families Forward, Kaufman returns to the board utilizing his expertise to help create a county where every family can achieve stability and thrive.

For nearly 40 years, Families Forward has become a county leader in family housing navigation and the administration of safety-net services to at-risk and homeless families. What began with two farmhouses and five rented apartments has now evolved into more than 90 affordable housing units that Families Forward owns or has access to.

For more information about Families Forward and to donate, visit www.families-forward.org.