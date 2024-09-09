Newport Beach Resident’s Themed Playhouse from HomeAid OC’s ‘Project Playhouse’ Brings Joyful Memories

Share this:

By Jasmine Jenkins | Special to the NB Indy

For the first time since 2012, the Project Playhouse fundraiser returns to Orange County through Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Irvine Spectrum. This event, which took place annually from 1992 to 2012, supports HomeAid Orange County in addressing homelessness.

Gina Cunningham, executive director of HomeAid Orange County, explained that HomeAid’s mission is to “build a future without homelessness” through their programs. Project Playhouse assists in achieving this vision by raising funds through ticket sales, sponsorships, donations, and the playhouse auction.

“As HomeAid celebrates 35 years in our community,” continued Cunningham, “the time felt right to bring back this crowd favorite.”

Though Project Playhouse took a hiatus 12 years ago, one playhouse in particular continues to brighten days and touch hearts.

Newport Beach resident Susan Doan owns the last playhouse ever auctioned, built by Shea Homes. The house, made to look like the house in “A Christmas Story,” has all of the details a playhouse could offer, complete with fake food, a pink bunny suit, a Red Ryder rifle, and even running water and electricity.

The “Christmas Story” playhouse isn’t the only one Susan owns. She bought a Seaside Cottage-themed playhouse 20 years ago, which remains at her former house in Silverado. She also joined the Project Playhouse committee, contributing to HomeAid’s mission.

According to Susan, HomeAid is “one of the best charities in Orange County because they don’t just collect money…they build stuff, they do stuff.”

In 2012, Project Playhouse came to an end. Despite already owning the Seaside Cottage, Susan felt compelled to bring the last playhouse home with her.

“It was the very, very, very last house up for auction, and I knew I wanted another playhouse, and the only way to get another playhouse is to buy this one.”

Now, over a decade later, the playhouse still brings joy to children and adults alike.

Susan’s children and grandchildren may have outgrown it, but her neighbors’ kids visit often, continuing the playhouse’s legacy.

The playhouse proves especially useful during Susan’s annual Christmas party.

Attendees with children can enjoy themselves knowing their kids are safe and having a great time in the backyard. The playhouse even fits the Christmas theme perfectly.

Susan’s neighbor, Dana Quebbeman, spoke of her experience with the playhouse and the importance of creative play in childhood development as her children, Taryn and Dane, played with 2-year-old Enrique, Susan’s friend’s son.

“I think that’s so important, from a teacher’s perspective and a mom’s perspective, to model play and have them free play like that” shared Dana. For her kids, the playhouse helps them develop important skills like turn-taking, creativity, and conversational skills.

Susan’s history with playhouses goes much further back than Project Playhouse. As a child, she and her twin sister loved playhouses, even converting a neighbor’s chicken coop into a playhouse of their own.

“I’ve always kind of had a passion for these darling little playhouses,” shared Susan, reminiscing about her childhood.

This passion followed her into adulthood, when she built an entire playhouse for her children. Now, her love of playhouses brings joy not only to herself, but to her community.

This year’s playhouses include a Barbie dream house, a doghouse, a surf shack, a “charm house,” and a modern cottage. The auction party will be on October 5.

For more information, or to purchase tickets for a walkthrough of Project Playhouse, visit https://www.homeaidoc.org/events/pp2024.