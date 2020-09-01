Newport Beach Restaurant Month is Served

That’s the concept behind the inaugural Newport Beach Restaurant Month that starts Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 30.
More than 60 restaurants are participating, but unlike the Newport Beach Restaurant Week held every January that features special prix-fixe menus, this month-long dining extravaganza adds a digital component.
Created to help celebrate and publicize the city’s variety of dining options and bring patrons to the restaurants for dine-in experiences or take-out, Newport Beach Restaurant Month features a digital Dine Pass that houses an all-inclusive epicurean directory to participating restaurants.
After signing up, patrons will unlock a variety of exclusive offers and opportunities to win daily foodie prizes and weekly grand vacations. Whether dining in our taking a meal to go, guests have an opportunity to win by “checking-in” to a restaurant.
To participate, www.VisitNewportBeach.com/Restaurant-Month and sign-up for a Newport Beach Restaurant Month Dine Pass. The pass is instantly delivered via text and email and is ready to use.
Browse participating restaurants for al fresco dining or take-out options, then click the “Check-In” button when you arrive at the restaurant to redeem exclusive offers and to be registered for daily giveaways and vacation stays in Newport Beach.
Among the dining highlights:
- 21 Oceanfront: 15 percent off total billl
- Afters Ice Cream: Free Scoop of Plant Based Java Chip Ice Cream
- Avila’s El Ranchito: Free Cup of Mama Avila’s Soup
- B.Candy: 20 percent off Ice Cream
- Blaze Pizza: Buy get one 11” Pizza
- Bosscat Kitchen And Libations: Free Whiskey Flight (three Pours)
- Five Crowns: Complimentary Appetizer
- Flower Child: 10 percent off total order
- Guacamigos: $10 Off $30 Order
- Harborside Restaurant: 25 percent off all food Monday-Thursday
- Hornblower Cruises & Events: Free Appetizer (Chef’s Choice)
- Port Restaurant and Bar: 20 percent off Entire Bill
- Shor American Seafood Grill: Free Dessert
- Sugar ‘N Spice: Bogo Frozen Bananas
- The Bungalow: Free Dessert
- True Food Kitchen: Complimentary Seasonal Refresher
Weekly Grand Prize Getaways
Week One:
- Two Night Stay at Lido House Hotel!
- Restaurant Gift Card to Fable & Spirit
- Whale Watching Adventure with Newport Whales
- $50 Nordstrom Gift Card
- Stand Up Paddle Boarding with Pirate Coast Paddle
- Two Hour Boat Rental with Riva De Balboa
- Two Hour Private Tiki Cruise with Cruisin’ Tikis
Week Two:
- Two Night Stay in a Three Bedroom Villa at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach
- Gift Card to True Food Kitchen
- $50 Nordstrom Gift Card at Fashion Island
- Private Electric Bicycle Tour of Balboa Peninsula with Cecil Cyclery
- Whale Watching Adventure with Newport Whales
- Two Hour Boat Rental with Riva De Balboa
Week Three:
- Two Night Stay in a One Bedroom Suite at Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa
- Gift Card to Hopdoddy Burger Bar
- Two-Hour Stand-Up Paddle Boarding with Pirate Coast Paddle
- Whale Watching Adventure with Newport Whales
- $50 Nordstrom Fashion Island Gift Card
- Two Hour Boat Rental with Riva De Balboa
Week Four:
- One Night Stay at Resort at Pelican Hill Bungalow with Breakfast for Two
- Gift Card to Five Crowns
- Whale Watching Adventure with Newport Whales
- $50 Nordstrom Fashion Island Gift Card
- Two Hour Boat Rental with Riva De Balboa
- 1 Hour Private Sunset Cruise with Baywatch Boating
Visit https://www.visitnewportbeach.com/restaurant-month for details.