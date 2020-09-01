Newport Beach Restaurant Month is Served

Share this:

Ready to dine and win?

That’s the concept behind the inaugural Newport Beach Restaurant Month that starts Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 30.

More than 60 restaurants are participating, but unlike the Newport Beach Restaurant Week held every January that features special prix-fixe menus, this month-long dining extravaganza adds a digital component.

Created to help celebrate and publicize the city’s variety of dining options and bring patrons to the restaurants for dine-in experiences or take-out, Newport Beach Restaurant Month features a digital Dine Pass that houses an all-inclusive epicurean directory to participating restaurants.

After signing up, patrons will unlock a variety of exclusive offers and opportunities to win daily foodie prizes and weekly grand vacations. Whether dining in our taking a meal to go, guests have an opportunity to win by “checking-in” to a restaurant.

To participate, www.VisitNewportBeach.com/Restaurant-Month and sign-up for a Newport Beach Restaurant Month Dine Pass. The pass is instantly delivered via text and email and is ready to use.

Browse participating restaurants for al fresco dining or take-out options, then click the “Check-In” button when you arrive at the restaurant to redeem exclusive offers and to be registered for daily giveaways and vacation stays in Newport Beach.

Among the dining highlights:

21 Oceanfront: 15 percent off total billl

Afters Ice Cream: Free Scoop of Plant Based Java Chip Ice Cream

Avila’s El Ranchito: Free Cup of Mama Avila’s Soup

B.Candy: 20 percent off Ice Cream

Blaze Pizza: Buy get one 11” Pizza

Bosscat Kitchen And Libations: Free Whiskey Flight (three Pours)

Five Crowns: Complimentary Appetizer

Flower Child: 10 percent off total order

Guacamigos: $10 Off $30 Order

Harborside Restaurant: 25 percent off all food Monday-Thursday

Hornblower Cruises & Events: Free Appetizer (Chef’s Choice)

Port Restaurant and Bar: 20 percent off Entire Bill

Shor American Seafood Grill: Free Dessert

Sugar ‘N Spice: Bogo Frozen Bananas

The Bungalow: Free Dessert

True Food Kitchen: Complimentary Seasonal Refresher

Weekly Grand Prize Getaways

Week One:

Two Night Stay at Lido House Hotel!

Restaurant Gift Card to Fable & Spirit

Whale Watching Adventure with Newport Whales

$50 Nordstrom Gift Card

Stand Up Paddle Boarding with Pirate Coast Paddle

Two Hour Boat Rental with Riva De Balboa

Two Hour Private Tiki Cruise with Cruisin’ Tikis

Week Two:

Two Night Stay in a Three Bedroom Villa at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach

Gift Card to True Food Kitchen

$50 Nordstrom Gift Card at Fashion Island

Private Electric Bicycle Tour of Balboa Peninsula with Cecil Cyclery

Whale Watching Adventure with Newport Whales

Two Hour Boat Rental with Riva De Balboa

Week Three:

Two Night Stay in a One Bedroom Suite at Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa

Gift Card to Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Two-Hour Stand-Up Paddle Boarding with Pirate Coast Paddle

Whale Watching Adventure with Newport Whales

$50 Nordstrom Fashion Island Gift Card

Two Hour Boat Rental with Riva De Balboa

Week Four:

One Night Stay at Resort at Pelican Hill Bungalow with Breakfast for Two

Gift Card to Five Crowns

Whale Watching Adventure with Newport Whales

$50 Nordstrom Fashion Island Gift Card

Two Hour Boat Rental with Riva De Balboa

1 Hour Private Sunset Cruise with Baywatch Boating

Visit https://www.visitnewportbeach.com/restaurant-month for details.