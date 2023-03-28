Newport Beach Scholarship Applications Due May 1

Share this:

The City of Newport Beach is accepting scholarship applications from college-bound seniors and transfer students to earn up to $700 for educational expenses.

Applications for the scholarship are due by Monday, May 1 at 5 p.m.

The City of Newport Beach Ackerman Scholarship Program was established to assist qualified students in obtaining a higher education. Funds for the program are provided through an endowment from the Ackerman Trust. Scholarships may be used for tuition, books, laboratory and/or academic fees.

This year there will be seven $700 scholarships awarded. For eligibility, you must meet both criteria (A) and (B) to apply:

Be a child residing in Newport Beach OR be a child of a regular, full-time Newport Beach City Employee.

Graduate from a high school in 2023 and accepted to attend an accredited two-year community college or four-year college or university OR transferring from a two-year community college to an accredited four- year college or university in Fall 2023, and have maintained a cumulative G.P.A. of 3.0 or better.

The criteria used for selection includes financial need, scholastic standing, school or community leadership, school and/or extracurricular activities, and career and life plans.

Apply for the scholarship here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/human-resources/2023-scholarship-program.