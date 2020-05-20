Newport Beach Seniors are Eligible for Great Plates Meals Program

Share this:

As part of the effort to keep at-risk seniors nourished amid the challenges of COVID-19, nonprofit Age Well Senior Services of Lake Forest, the exclusive provider of critical Meals on Wheels in South Orange County, has been appointed the exclusive South Orange County administrator for the Orange County Great Plates Delivered Program developed by Gov. Newsom’s office.

According to a press release from Age Well, the meal-delivery program is set to help seniors at high risk of contracting coronavirus both stay at home and stay healthy by delivering three nutritious meals a day, seven days a week. It’s also expected to support local workers and stimulate the local economy by purchasing these meals from local businesses.

The State’s general eligibility guidelines for seniors include age 65 or older, or Age 60-64 with certain high-risk health conditions; Must live alone or with one other program-eligible adult; Must not currently received or have received in the past 30 days other federal and state nutrition programs; Must receive no more than $74,940 in income for a household of one (1) and $101,460 for a household of two (2); Must affirm an inability to prepare or obtain meals.

Local cities served by Age Well for the program include Corona Del Mar, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, and Newport Coast. Eligible seniors can apply online by visiting greatplates.agewellseniorservices.org.

The Great Plates Program will run through June 10, 2020, unless further extended by the State and County. Food providers are expected to be selected based on factors that include their ability to meet volume and nutritional standards, as well as prioritization of local jobs, worker retention, worker health and safety, as well as standards of equity and fairness in employment practices.

Donations to Age Well can be made at agewellseniorservices.org/relief-fund.

For more information about Age Well, visit myagewell.org.