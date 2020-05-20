Newport Beach Marriott Gives Back to Frontline Workers at Hoag Hospital

Share this:

Debbie Snavely, general manager of the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa, gave back to frontline workers at Hoag Hospital last week by donating 8,000 rolls of toilet paper to 500 frontline workers.

Accompanying Snavely on the drop-off was Gary Sherwin, president and CEO of Newport Beach & Company.

A care package for those who care, this was a gesture to show appreciation for frontline workers. Despite facing hardships, this is just one of many examples of Newport Beach’s hospitality community giving back.