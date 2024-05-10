Newport Beach Wine Festival Returns to Balboa Bay Resort Memorial Weekend

Share this:

Memorial Weekend is often a busy travel time with clogged roads and busy airports. Here’s a tip: stay in town and take in the annual Newport Beach Wine Festival at the Balboa Bay Resort that runs May 24 through 26.

This is the 19th annual wine festival hosted by the Balboa Bay Resort and will offer an impressive lineup of premium wineries and distributors, a Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brunch, a Justin Winery Limited Release Wine Dinner, fabulous cuisine, live music, and other wine-centric events over the three-day weekend.

“We look forward to this weekend all year long,” said Cindy Racco, managing director at Balboa Bay Resort and Club. “With our picturesque surroundings, it’s the ultimate destination to unwind with a glass of wine or explore a variety of spirits. We’re thrilled to host this extraordinary event once again.”

The celebration commences on Friday, May 24 with a Justin Winery Limited Release Wine Dinner. This Paso Robles winery is known for its stellar red blends and single varietals, as well as wonderful white wines.

At this seated event, the resort’s Master Sommelier Joseph Spellman will guide guests through a tasting of Justin wines including for the first time new Justin wines from outside of Paso Robles—Sonoma County Chardonnay and Russian River Valley Pinot Noir.

The wines are paired with an exquisite four-course dinner hosted by Balboa Bay Resort’s Executive Chef Prabeen Prathapan within the resort’s Lighthouse Room, which offers sweeping views of Newport Harbor. Tickets begin at $215.

On Saturday, May 25, the Newport Beach Wine & Spirits Festival will showcase a Grand Tasting of more than 40 wine and spirits vendors, along with live music, bountiful buffet stations, and bay views. Participating vendors include DAOU, Whispering Angel, Flecha Azul, Macallan, and more. The festival runs from 1 to 5 p.m. and will unfold in the Lighthouse Room and extend onto the boardwalk and Bayfront Lawn overlooking the marina, yachts, and Lido Island. Tickets start at $150.

A Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brunch will conclude the weekend events on May 26. Held in the Lighthouse Room, the extravagant buffet will feature fresh seafood and caviar along with traditional brunch favorites, a carving station, an omelet station, and live music while Veuve Clicquot champagne flows. Tickets start at $145.

Guests reserving a room for the Wine Festival over Memorial Day Weekend will enjoy a 10 percent discount on guest room rates and a 10 percent discount on festival tickets. Balboa Bay Resort has partnered with luxury electric vehicle brand Lucid Motors to offer complimentary chauffeur rides from its Fashion Island studio. To RSVP for this service, please visit this link. Due to limited parking, guests are encouraged to utilize this service as well as ride-sharing services.

For tickets and more information on the Newport Beach Wine & Spirits Festival at Balboa Bay Resort, visit www.balboabayresort.com/nbwinefestival.