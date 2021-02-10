Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club Holds Virtual Meeting Feb. 16

Share this:

The Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club (NBWDC) will hold its monthly virtual meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16 via Zoom.

In honor of Black History Month, Shelley Henderson, President/CEO of the National Women’s Leadership Council, will speak on the significance of Black History Month historically and for the future.

Our Zoom Room opens on Tuesday, February 16, at 5:30 p.m. for networking and socializing. The official Program runs from 6 to 7 p.m.

Registration is required for this event. Visit www.NBWDC.org to register and for additional meeting information, or call the administrative office at (949) 423-6468.

The Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club’s mission is to provide a forum for civil political discussions and promote and participate in activities that help educate members about local, regional, and national issues.

The Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club was formed by a small group of like-minded Democratic women who were brought together by their desire for civil discussion around political issues. Within a short time, the club grew and became a notable presence in the Orange County Democratic community.

The club promotes democratic values through activism. The club’s work includes get-out-the-vote efforts, presence at community events, and sponsoring forums for Democratic candidates as well as candidates for non-partisan offices. Members also speak publicly and take part in demonstrations.

Club membership is open to women who are registered Democrats. Registered Democratic men can join as non-voting associates. While most members live in Newport Beach, they also value those from surrounding Orange County communities.