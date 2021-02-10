Newport Doctor Robert S. Bray, Jr. Joins Super Doctors Hall of Fame

Share this:

Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr., neurological spine surgeon and founding director of DISC Sports & Spine Center in Newport Beach, has earned a spot in the Super Doctors Hall of Fame after being recognized as one of Southern California’s top doctors for a 10th straight year. He is only one of a handful of Southern California spine surgeons to receive such a distinction.

This honor underscores Dr. Bray’s extensive pioneering work in high-acuity, minimally invasive spine surgery, where he is known for establishing new techniques and developing such instruments as the Zeiss operating microscope.

Dr. Bray also reimagined spine surgery in the outpatient setting, breaking new ground in Southern California when he launched his own surgery center in 2006 after founding Cedars Sinai’s spine program. He now performs 99 percent of his procedures in the outpatient setting.

His commitment to excellence in spinal care has attracted a patient roster that includes elite athletes, dignitaries and celebrities, such as recent patients Melissa Gilbert, Ruby Rose and Ben Feldman, among many others. Dr. Bray has performed some 14,500 spine surgeries to date. Additionally, he and his team have strived to uphold and further hone their safety protocols in the wake of the pandemic, efforts that have allowed DISC to remain open and able to provide care during tough times.

“I’m truly honored to have reached the distinction of being part of the Southern California Super Doctors Hall of Fame,” said Dr. Bray. “While recognition like this is certainly humbling, I find the greatest reward in seeing my patients active again, relieved of their pain and enjoying a better quality of life.”

Since 2005, MSP Communications, has published its widely regarded, peer-reviewed Super Doctors lists across the country in newspapers, inserts and magazine special sections devoted to Super Doctors. The number of doctors appearing on the list in any given year is limited to approximately five percent of the region’s active physicians. Honorees are also found online at www.superdoctors.com.

For more information on DISC Sports & Spine Center visit www.discmdgroup.com.