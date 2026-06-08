Salt & Straw in Newport Beach Feature Special Chef Series of Flavors Through June 25

Every month Salt & Straw, the popular ice cream purveyors with a store in Newport Beach, release a limited time edition of crazy concoctions that are often surprising in their ability to combine unique flavors into satisfying frozen treats.

Their current monthly flavor series is something a little different.

According to Salt & Straw, they are teaming up with some of the country’s most celebrated chefs to churn their signature flavors into five decadent scoops.

Dubbed “The Chef Series,” the new flavors are available through June 25. They feature ice creams from Tyler Malek (co-founder and head ice cream maker of Salt & Straw), in collaboration with noted chefs that highlight flavors and techniques that made them famous.

Flavors in The Chef Series include:

Cheesecake with Salted Yuzu Curd: made in collaboration with Seattle based, James Beard Award winning chef Brady Ishiwata Williams (Tomo, Canlis), this flavor features salted vanilla ice cream studded with fluffy hunks of vanilla bean Japanese soufflé cheesecake, tangy yuzu curd and shards of yuzu white chocolate stracciatella.

Hong Kong Milk Tea with Toasted White Chocolate: made in collaboration with Los Angeles based chef Mei Lin (owner of Daybird and 88 Club and competitor and judge of Tournament of Champions), this flavor features rich, aromatic vanilla and black tea ice cream swirled with custardy condensed milk and finished with toasted white chocolate feuilletine cookie crumbles.

Chocolate Caramel Smoked Budino: made in collaboration with Miami based chefs Alex Meyer and Luciana Giangrandi behind the Michelin starred Boie De and Walrus Rodeo , this flavor features velvety chocolate olive oil custard flecked with smoky-sweet caramel candied hazelnuts and is swirled with an indulgent sea salt caramel drizzle.

Starling Sweet Potato Buckwheat Crumble: From Dan Barber, iconic chef of Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Upstate New York and co-founder of Row 7, this flavor features starling sweet potato ice cream, sweet potato miso swirl, and sprouted buckwheat Florentine crumble.

Caramelized Plantain with Spicy Pecan Toffee (v): From James Beard Award Winning Chef Gregory Gourdet (Kann in Portland, Maison Pasarelle in New York), this flavor features creamy brown sugar spiced plantain ice cream layered with pockets of caramelized plantains, habanero pecan brittle and pieces of tender almond-plantain cake.

The Newport Beach location is at 2001 Westcliff Dr. next to Olea Restaurant. It is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Visit www.SaltandStraw.com for more information.