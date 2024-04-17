Newport Bech Fire Department Crews Rescue Driver After Car Plunges Down Embankment off San Joaquin Hills Road

Share this:

The Newport Beach Fire Department (NBFD), with assistance from the Orange County Fire Authority, successfully rescued a driver whose vehicle ran off the road and down an embankment on San Joaquin Hills Road near Spyglass Avenue on Tuesday, April 16.

NBPD received a dispatch call at 9:17 a.m. reporting that a vehicle had run off the side of the road. Fire crews arrived shortly after and found a vehicle resting 150-175 down the embankment adjacent to the street.

NBFD crews were assisted by Orange County Fire Authority personnel. An OCFA helicopter was used to extract the single occupant of the vehicle. The driver was airlifted out of the ravine and transported to a local trauma center.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.