Newport Boat Show Returns to Lido Village April 25 – 28

Celebrating nearly half a century as the West Coast’s premier destination for cruisers and yachts, the Newport Boat Show returns to Lido Marina Village, 3424 Via Oporto, April 25-28.

The in-water show is set against the picturesque Lido Marina Village, the reimagined seaside shopping and restaurant complex with upscale boutiques, eateries and lifestyle shops.

Produced by the Duncan McIntosh Company, the four-day boating event will feature more than 200 new and brokerage boats of all types and price points, including trawlers, cruisers, sportfishers, sailboats, catamarans, and motoryachts, along with shoreside booths offering the newest accessories and gadgets.

Marine enthusiasts are invited to climb aboard the latest models, to experience the luxury and technology found in the latest vessels.

According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, “Yachts and large cruising boats have experienced a resurgence since 2016, seeing gains between one and three percent. That trend is likely to continue as consumer confidence and spending remain strong.”

Boating services will also be showcased at the annual show, including marine financing and insurance.

More than 60 dealers will be participating in the four-day event including Sun Country Marine, California Yacht Company, Denison Yachting, Canadian Electric Boat Company, Hampton Yacht Group of California, Newport Yachts Inc., Long Beach Yacht Sales, Naos Yachts Inc., Silver Seas Yachts, South Coast Yachts, West Coast Yachts and many more.

“This is the largest yachting sales event on the West Coast, offering new and brokerage vessels,” says Duncan McIntosh, CEO of the Newport Beach Boat Show. “It’s a chance to experience the Southern California boating lifestyle in one picturesque location, walking alongside some of the world’s most beautiful boats, right in Newport Beach Harbor.”

Admission: $15 for adults; 12 and under free; $5 discount to active and retired military with valid ID.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at newportinwaterboatshow.com or day-of-event at the box office.

Show hours are Thursday noon to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.