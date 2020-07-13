Newport Chamber CEO Announces New Closures Due to COVID-19

Share this:

In a video posted to the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce YouTube page and sent out via the Chamber’s email, Chamber President and CEO Steve Rosansky announced new closures by the State of California, effective July 13.

“In a major setback today, Gov. Newsom announced closure orders that will move California closer to shutting down business to combat the exponential rise and spread of the coronavirus,” stated Rosansky. “Effective today, all indoor activities must cease at malls, offices, and non-critical sectors, as well as fitness centers, worship services, personal care services, hair salons, and barber shops. The closure order applies to all counties that are on the state-wide monitoring list,” which includes Orange County.

Additional state-wide closures include indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, family entertainment centers, movie theaters, zoos, museums and card rooms.

“What does this mean? The new closure order will force businesses to shut their doors again and force many office workers back home as their employers comply with the new closure orders,” continued Rosansky. “These actions are another blow to the California economy and will most certainly increase the ranks of the unemployed. This will also put a strain on state and local governments as tax revenues continue to tumble.”

“How can you help?” asked Rosansky. “Please wear a mask in public, and practice distancing to help save our economy.”

For more information visit NewportBeach.com.

Additional Information on Closures

According to the Associated Press, on July 1, Gov. Newsom ordered 19 counties with a surging number of confirmed infections to close bars and indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, zoos and family entertainment centers like bowling alleys and miniature golf.

Orange County was included on that list of counties.

The governor extended that order statewide Monday. He also imposed additional restrictions on the 30 counties now with rising numbers by ordering worship services to stop and gyms, hair salons, indoor malls and offices for noncritical industries to shut down.

“The data suggests not everybody is practicing common sense,” said Newsom, whose order takes effect immediately.

In March, California was the first state to issue a mandatory, statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order appeared to work as cases stabilized. Newsom allowed most businesses to reopen in late May. Like other states that took similar steps, a subsequent rise in cases and hospitalizations led him to impose new restrictions this month.

Newsom has compared his strategy of opening and closing businesses as a “dimmer switch,” highlighting the flexibility needed as public health officials monitor the virus’s progress

Specific Closures

Effective July 13, 2020, ALL counties must close indoor operations in these sectors:

Dine-in restaurants

Wineries and tasting rooms

Movie theaters

Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

Zoos and museums

Cardrooms

Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.

Counties that have remained on the County Monitoring List for three consecutive days will be required to shut down the following industries or activities unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.

Fitness centers

Worship services

Protests

Offices for non-essential sectors

Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors

Hair salons and barbershops

Malls

The following counties have remained on the County Monitoring List for three consecutive days:

Colusa

Contra Costa

Fresno

Glenn

Imperial

Kings

Los Angeles

Madera

Marin

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernardino

San Diego

San Joaquin

Santa Barbara

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tulare

Yolo

Yuba

Ventura