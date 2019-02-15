Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Off the Menu: Newport Chefs Cook for Charity at Table for Ten Culinary Event

Posted On 15 Feb 2019
Chef Andy Arndt

Imagine 30 of the top chefs in Southern California coming together to create multi-course dinners for guests who are there to support a charitable cause.

No need to imagine. The event is called Table for Ten, an annual extravaganza where a noted chef is assigned to a table of ten hungry guests. He creates an over-the-top menu with wine pairings, served at an exquisitely decorated table by white-gloved waiters.

This year’s Table for Ten event is on March 3 at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa. The chosen charity is The Teen Project.

The chosen chefs include many from Newport Beach and Laguna Beach:

Chef Diego Bernal

·      Andy Arndt of Newport Beach Marriott

·      Diego Bernal of Coliseum Pool & Grill at Pelican Hill Resort

·      Greg Daniels of Harley Laguna Beach

·      Ron Fougeray of Splashes at the Surf & Sand Resort

·      Sean Gebo of Current Coastal Cuisine

·      Joosung Lee of The Loft at Montage

·      David Martin of The Pacific Club

·      Noe Moreno of True Food Kitchen

·      Jessica Roy of Current Coastal Cuisine at Renaissance Hotel Newport Beach

·      Josh Shapiro of A & O Kitchen & Bar / Waterline at Balboa Bay Resort

·      Lindsay Smith-Rosales of Nirvana Grill

·      Kyle St. John of The Ranch

·      Ryan Sumner of The Lighthouse

·      Philip Tangonan of Cannery Seafood of the Pacific

·      John Tesar of The Outer Reef

Chef Greg Daniels

“The concept of the event is very entertaining. The whole setup is very attractive and fun, as opposed to one big ballroom with the same food for everyone,” said Executive Chef Jean Pierre Dubray of The Resort at Pelican Hill. “I enjoy this event very much. A room full of chefs is the entertainment. It’s like having 30 chef’s tables.”

Chef David Fune of Splashes, Surf & Sands Resort says that “We have a lot of fun designing our table, menu, and wines. We always surprise our guests with additional treats, specialty drinks, and table favors.”

Executive Chef David Martin of Pacific Club states, “I have been doing Table for Ten for many years, and I always know that it is going to be a great evening and a ton of fun for the chefs.”

Individual Seats are $1,000 per person. Tickets for the cocktail reception only are $150 and include small bites and cocktails. Visit TableForTen.org for more information.

