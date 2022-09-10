Newport Chefs Cooking for Charity at Tastemakers of Orange County Sept. 14

Share this:

Chefs are passionate about their cuisine, but they are also passionate about helping others by coming together for special events to raise funds for important causes

One of those events is Tastemakers of Orange County benefitting the Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA), which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The year’s 6th annual Tastemakers event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

Nearly two dozen local chefs – including a handful from Newport Beach and Laguna Beach – will celebrate the Asian and Pacific Islander community, culture, and heritage by giving guests the opportunity to indulge in one-of-a-kind Asian and Pacific Island-inspired dishes.

Proceeds from tickets sold for this event benefit OCAPICA’s numerous programs and services in mental health and health, youth development, housing assistance, policy education and anti-Asian racism throughout Orange County.

Participating chefs and restaurants from Newport Beach include Ivan Calderon with Taco Rosa, Ed Lee with Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, Rich Mead from Farmhouse at Roger’s Garden, Sandro Nardone from Bello, and Shelly Register of A Market. Also participating is Rainer Schwarz of Driftwood Kitchen, and The Deck on Laguna (both in Laguna Beach), and Ross Pangilinan of Mix Mix and the soon-to-open Verdant at the new OC Museum of Art.

Other participating chefs: Bill Bracken of Bracken’s Kitchen, Lisa Dang of Brodard, James Hamamori of Hamamori, Dean Kim of OC Baking Company, Eddie Lai of Seafood Cove, Adam Navidi of Oceans and Earth, Kristin Nguyen of Garlic and Chives, Leslie Nguyen of Miss Mini Donuts, Sonny Nguyen & Chad Urata of Artisan by 7 Leaves, Henry Pineda of Modern Filipino Kitchen by Aysee, Nok Sayavong of Nok’s Kitchen, Tarit Tanjasiri of Crema Artisan, Allan Tea of Cali Dumpling, and Winnie Yee-Lakhani of Smoke Queen BBQ.

In addition to the food tastings, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy beverages by Gaviña Coffee, 7 Leaves Café, Brewery X, and Nova. The celebration at Argyros Plaza will also include entertainment, a silent auction and opportunity drawings.

Tickets are still available to the public for $195 for VIP, which allows early entry at 6 p.m.; and $150 for General Admission from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More information and tickets can be found at www.ocapica.org/tmoc.

Established in 1997, the Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA) is a community-based nonprofit organization providing free services to those in need in Orange County.

OCAPICA staff speak 26 languages, including American Sign Language, and serve more than 40,000 community members a year. Program services include health, mental health, youth education, workforce development, and civic engagement.

For more information, please visit www.OCAPICA.org.